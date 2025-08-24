Is your pet getting anxious when left alone? Vet shares 5 tips to ease their separation anxiety

Ever happen that just as you are about to leave for work, your pet lets out sad whimpers, pawing at you pitifully? That little look can make your morning commute to work feel like the world’s toughest farewell. And this isn’t just another mischievous antic, it’s real. Your furry companions do feel anxiety, especially when you leave. And the cases of pets with separation anxiety are more so today. Pets suffer from anxiety when they are left alone.(Shutterstock)

Dr Swathi Hareendran, Veterinary Expert at Supertails, told HT Lifestyle the reason for this rising stress in pets.

“We’re seeing a growing number of young pets, especially dogs adopted during the pandemic, struggle with being left alone even for short durations. Their entire sense of routine was built around constant human presence, so a sudden shift can feel overwhelming. The key is not to punish the behaviour, but to build their confidence gradually.”

It’s easy to feel guilty, blaming yourself for not being a good pet parent, especially when you see your furry friend looking sad. But the vet shared a reassuring perspective. Dr Hareendran said, “Separation anxiety isn’t a reflection of poor parenting; it’s a natural response from animals deeply bonded to their humans.”

If leaving home without your pet feels stressful because they get so anxious, check out these five tips shared by Dr Hareendran that may help improve the situation:

1. Practice short separations before the big exit

Start small by leaving your pet alone in a room for just 10–15 minutes, then gradually extend the time.

This slow, consistent exposure helps build trust.

As your dog learns that you always return, their panic cycle begins to ease.

Avoid over-the-top goodbyes or dramatic reunions; these only heighten emotional spikes. Think of it as emotional strength training: consistency builds confidence.

Over time, your pet starts associating alone time with calm, not fear.

2. Leave behind a sensory comfort zone

Give your pet a comfy blanket so they feel emotionally safe.(Shutterstock)

A worn T-shirt with your scent, a calming playlist, or a familiar blanket can act as security anchors. For pets, especially dogs and cats, rely heavily on scent to feel secure.

Your smell offers comfort in your absence, much like a baby’s blankie. These familiar cues create a sense of emotional safety, helping them shift from clinginess to calm.

3. Schedule calm before you exit

A lot of pet parents rush out after a quick walk or feeding, but your dog’s mental state at the time of departure matters. High-energy exits can worsen anxiety.

Engage in a calming activity gentle play, sniff walks, or treat puzzles, before you leave.

The goal is to help your dog settle into a relaxed headspace, so your exit feels less abrupt and more natural.

4. Give them toys

Interactive toys help to keep pets active and less anxious.(Shutterstock)

A mentally busy dog is a less anxious dog. Pet parents can choose these toys that satisfy natural urges:

Treat-dispensing toy: Keeps pets engaged by making them work for rewards, reducing boredom and stress.

Lick mat: Mimics self-soothing behaviour and calms pets through repetitive licking.

Snuffle mat: Encourages natural foraging instincts, providing mental stimulation and distraction.

Interactive puzzle toy: Boosts cognitive activity and keeps pets busy in your absence.

● Scented chew toys: Infused with familiar scents or flavours to offer comfort and a sense of safety.

These products not only fight boredom but also reduce anxiety-driven behaviours like excessive barking or destructive chewing.

5. Consider a companion or sitter (if the distress persists)

For pets that don’t respond to solo training, temporary solutions like a dog-walker, sitter, or trusted friend checking in mid-day can help.

Cats may benefit from a second feline friend, but only after proper introductions.

The vet, however, cautioned that while your pet may throw a tantrum when you are about to leave, anxiety often shows up in more concerning physical signs. She said, “Anxiety can manifest in real physical symptoms like diarrhoea, vomiting, or skin issues.” In other words, pet anxiety is real and can even physically affect their health. This is why if their separation anxiety still continues, it is advised to see a vet to prevent the problem from getting worse.

