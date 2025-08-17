Travelling with your pets this monsoon? Vet shares essential checklist to keep them safe and comfortable on the trip

Monsoon is a wonderful time for trips, with lush greenery, soothing breezes, and cloudy skies setting the perfect mood for a quick getaway. If you want to go on a vacation with your pets, a little extra planning makes your trip effortless. Pet parents can bring their furry friends along. Only, you need to be mindful of some tickboxes that ensure your pet’s safety, comfort, and health throughout the trip, from vet check to proper travel gear. Make sure you are well prepared to take your pet with you on the trip.(Shutterstock)

Dr Deepak Saraswat, Head Veterinarian at Zigly, shared a guide covering all the essential tickboxes for your pet travel checklist.

1. Vet visit: Health check before you go

Get your pet checked up before the trip.(Shutterstock)

A visit to the vet is a must before you even start packing your bags. Monsoons can make some parasites and diseases more common.

Vaccinations and parasite control:

Make sure your pet is up to date on all of their core vaccinations, especially the ones for leptospirosis, which is more common in wet places.

Talk to your vet about how to keep fleas, ticks, and heartworms away from your pet. These parasites do best in humid conditions.

Health certificate:

Some places to stay or ways to get around may ask for a health certificate.

Make sure it’s good for the dates of your trip when you get one from your vet.

Check your pet’s medication: If they are on any, make sure you have enough for the whole trip and a few extra days in case there are delays.

2. Smart packing: What you need for a pet trip in the monsoon

Ensure you have packed all the essentials for your pet's comfort on the trip!(Shutterstock)

Your pet’s travel bag needs to be full of everything they might need during the monsoon trip.

Rain gear:

A doggy raincoat that is waterproof or an umbrella that is safe for pets can make walks much easier.

Even cats that go outside might like to be safe.

Dog booties can protect your dog’s paws from wet, muddy, or rough ground and keep them from getting leeches or other bugs.

Towels and drying mitts:

Bring a few towels that soak up water.

Your pet is going to get wet, and drying them off completely will help keep your car or home clean and stop skin infections.

Drying mitts can be very useful for quick clean-ups.

Raised bed or mat:

A raised bed or a waterproof mat will keep your pet off wet floors.

It will give them a dry and comfortable place to sleep.

Food and water:

Pack enough of your pet’s regular food to keep them from getting sick, and carry a lot of fresh water or a portable water filter.

During the monsoon, it can be a problem to get water from dirty places, which is not safe/healthy.

First-aid kit:

Include antiseptic wipes, bandages, pet-safe bug spray, tweezers (for ticks), and any medicines your doctor tells you to take.

Talk to your vet for a full list.

3. On the go: Safety and comfort

Carry your pet in a carrier.(Shutterstock)

When it rains, the roads can be slippery and you can’t see as well. Make sure your pet is safe first.

Carrier or restraint:

Make sure your pet is safely strapped in a carrier with good airflow or with a pet seatbelt harness.

It is to keep them from getting hurt when you stop or turn suddenly.

Ventilation:

If you’re driving, make sure there is good airflow.

It helps to keep your pet comfortable and stop the humidity from building up.

Frequent stops:

If the weather is bad, make sure to plan for more stops for your pet to use the bathroom and stretch.

Don’t leave them alone:

Don’t leave your pet alone in a car, especially during the monsoon.

It doesn’t take long for high heat and humidity to become dangerous.

4. Where to stay and things to do: Making your stay pet-proof

Make sure your hotel is pet-friendly.(Shutterstock)

When you get to your destination, make sure it is safe and pet-friendly.

Pet-friendly lodging:

Make sure your place is really pet-friendly and knows how to handle pets during the monsoon.

For example, by having special drying areas.

Designated relief areas:

Ask about areas where pets can go to the bathroom.

Don’t let your pet drink from puddles or still water.

Indoor fun:

Get ready to spend more time inside.

If you can’t take your pet outside because of the rain, bring along fun toys, puzzle feeders, or training tools to keep them busy.

Look for bugs:

After you take your pet outside, especially in grassy or wooded areas, always check for ticks, leeches, and other bugs.

5. After the trip: getting used to things at home

Make sure to give your pet a thorough bath after coming back from the trip!(Shutterstock)

Thorough clean-up:

Bathe your pet well and make sure they are completely dry to keep them from getting fungal infections.

Health monitoring:

After your trip, watch your pet for any signs of illness or strange behaviour. Call your vet right away if anything seems wrong.

