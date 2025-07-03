No walks for pets this monsoon? Vet shares 6 indoor games to keep them active

Whether it's downpour or drizzle, monsoon means fewer walks or playtimes outside and long hours stuck indoors. This causes a sudden change in the everyday routine of pets. It's heartbreaking for pet parents, especially when their ears would be so eager to perk up at the word ‘walk,’ but the rain outside is literally raining on their parade. It affects their mood, physical health, mental stimulation and makes them generally more restless. Pet parents need to take the initiative to keep their furry companions busy and active indoors. Make rainy days fun for your pet with mentally and physically stimulating games.(Freepik)

Dr Swathi Hareendran, veterinary expert at Supertails, shared with HT Lifestyle that rainy days can affect the mood of the pets, sometimes seriously enough for even vet visits.

She said, “Rainy days often lead to reduced physical activity and mental stimulation for pets, which can impact their behaviour and overall well-being, sometimes even leading to more frequent vet visits. Bengaluru vets reported a 50% spike in seasonal health concerns during humid months, with 30–35 daily cases per clinic, highlighting how inactivity combined with environmental stress can take a toll. Pets, just like us, need routine, movement, and meaningful interaction.”

Addressing the need to stay active, Dr Hareendran shared six games pet parents can try at home to keep their pets active:

1. Towel treat treasure hunt

This is a sensory delight.

Hide small, aromatic treats in a rolled-up towel or under a blanket and let your pet use their nose and paws to find them.

This kind of scent-based play taps into their foraging instincts and keeps their brain working.

Top tip: Use boiled chicken or fish jerky to pique their interest.

2. Indoor fetch

Fetch does not need a park. Pick a lightweight, soft toy or plush ball and use your corridor or living area as a play zone.

For cats, paper balls or light jingling toys can do the trick.

Ensure you’ve cleared any fragile items beforehand and keep the game short and gentle.

Play indoor fetch with your dog.(Freepik)

3. DIY obstacle course

Turn the living room into a mini agility course.

Use cushions as hurdles, chairs for weaving, and boxes for crawling or climbing. As they pass through the obstacles, the paws get cleaned.

It is excellent for dogs needing a confidence boost and cats who love exploring. Adapt it to suit your pet’s size and mobility, and supervise at all times to ensure safety.

4. Tug-of-War with a twist

Dogs love a good tug session; it is playful, interactive, and a great outlet for built-up energy.

Use a sturdy rope toy or an old t-shirt and engage them in a short round of tug.

5. Name that toy

This is a brain game that also doubles up as light training.

Assign names to a few toys and reward your pet when they correctly identify the one you call out.

It encourages listening, improves memory, and builds trust between pet and parent.

6. Laser or feather chase

Ideal for cats (and even some dogs), this game gets them moving, leaping, and chasing in short, energetic bursts.

Always end with a tangible toy or treat so they feel they have ‘caught’ something; it is important for emotional satisfaction.

