Paediatrician suggests 5 monsoon baby care tips for babies with sensitive skin issues like eczema

Monsoon's volatile weather conditions present a lot of challenges for the skin, particularly for a baby, from high humidity making the skin sticky to sudden temperature changes. Babies may need extra care this season for better protection of their skin. Dr Kamlesh Haria, Consultant Paediatrician at P.D. Hinduja Hospital, Mahim, told HT Lifestyle that babies with sensitive skin conditions are particularly more at risk of irritations. Protect your baby's skin from monsoon rashes. (Shutterstock)

He said, “For babies with sensitive skin conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (AD) or Eczema, this rainy season can also bring significant skincare challenges. High humidity, dampness, and increased exposure to environmental irritants can easily disrupt a baby’s delicate skin barrier, causing discomfort or flare-ups.”

Sensitive skin conditions in babies

Babies have sensitive skin, very different from adults' skin. Understanding these differences is essential to care better for little ones, especially during challenging weather like the monsoon.

Dr Haria revealed baby's skin is thinner and elaborated, “A normal baby’s skin is not just fragile, it’s structurally different. It can be up to 30% thinner than adult skin, making it more prone to dryness, irritation, and allergic reactions, and it loses moisture twice as fast, making it prone to dryness and skin irritation.”

Further, having sensitive skin can increase the risk of health issues, as overactive blood vessels and heightened immune responses may trigger inflammation or other complications.

He added, “A baby with sensitive skin conditions has dry skin and thinner or disrupted barrier layer, which leads to a disturbance of the protective skin barrier function, hyperreaction of the skin blood vessels, enhanced immune responsiveness, heightened neurosensory stimulation, reduction in the skin's tolerance threshold, increased permeability leading to transepidermal water loss and altered skin barrier function.”

5 tips to manage a baby's sensitive conditions in monsoon

From bathing to moisturising, know what are the essential steps of a baby's routine.(Shutterstock)

Caring for a baby with sensitive skin is not about following generic routines, but giving essential, tailored attention, as the unusual combination of monsoon weather, from humidity to dampness, can trigger dryness, rashes, and flare-ups.



Dr Haria shared a guide on baby care in the monsoon, covering 5 essential tips:

1. Bathtime

Daily cleansing is important to remove sweat, dirt, and pollutants, especially from folds around the neck, thighs, and underarms. It is recommended to give the baby a short bath once a day using lukewarm water for about 5-10 minutes.

Choose a mild, soap-free cleanser formulated with colloidal oatmeal, a dermatologist-recommended ingredient known to gently cleanse without over-drying, soothe inflammation and itching, and support the skin’s natural pH and barrier function.

Avoid over-bathing or using hot water, as well as using harsh soaps, cleansers, or bubble baths can worsen skin irritation.

After each bath or wipe-down, it is essential to gently pat the skin folds dry using a soft towel. Damp skin folds can quickly become prone to fungal infections or rashes in humid weather.

2. Colloidal oatmeal-based moisturisers

One of the biggest myths during the monsoon is that moisturisers aren’t necessary because of the humidity. But moisturisers are needed.

They are recommended from day 1 for sensitive skin conditions to moisturise, repair the barrier, and relieve symptoms.

A baby’s skin may feel soft but is clinically dry, which is common in sensitive baby skin. This can lead to micro-cracks, increasing the risk of irritation and skin vulnerability.

Choose a moisturiser which is a fast-absorbing, non-greasy, hypoallergenic formula and is fragrance-free that contains natural colloidal oatmeal to soothe, protect and restore moisture without clogging pores. Such moisturisers should be applied within 3–5 minutes after a bath.

To be applied every 4–6 hours based on dryness and 30 minutes before using a corticosteroid cream (if necessary).

3. Smart diaper tricks

Monsoon humidity amplifies the risk of diaper rash in sensitive skin. Change diapers frequently and clean the area with alcohol-free baby wipes or a damp cloth.

Use a zinc oxide-based diaper cream to create a breathable, protective barrier.

Look for formulas that are fragrance-free and enriched with skin-calming ingredients like oat extracts.

4. Choose breathable clothing

Wet clothes and synthetic fabrics are a recipe for irritation in sensitive skin.

Dress your baby in soft, breathable cotton that absorbs sweat and allows air circulation.

Always change damp clothes immediately to avoid fungal infections or chafing.

5. Avoid adult skincare products

No matter how mild they seem, adult skin products often contain alcohol, fragrances, or strong surfactants that can irritate sensitive baby skin.

Always consult a dermatologist or doctor, or use products clinically tested for baby products and specially designed for sensitive skin conditions.

