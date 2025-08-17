Increased risk of conjunctivitis in monsoon: Doctor shares 6 tips to protect your eyes

Conjunctivitis, also known as pink eye, is common during the monsoon. Monsoon's weather conditions trigger pink eye often. Dr Mandeep Singh Basu, Director at Jagat Pharma, told HT Lifestyle that conjunctivitis cases see a sharp spike in the monsoon season. Eyes turned red and inflamed because of conjunctivitis.(Shutterstock)

Highlighting more about the weather conditions and symptoms, he said, "Monsoon leads to a sharp spike in cases of eye infection. The high moisture content in the air, pollutants, dust particles and contaminated rainwater, all of these factors raise the chances of catching an infection, leading to a range of symptoms such as red eyes, itching, irritation, watery eyes, blurry vision and more."

Dr Basu shared 6 tips to protect your eyes from conjunctivitis:

1. Maintain daily eye hygiene:

The eyes, like the body, need to be cleaned and cared for regularly.

Netra Shuddhi, or gently washing your eyes every morning with clean and cool water, can help remove dust and infection-causing microorganisms, keeping you safe in the monsoon and also strengthening your vision.

You can also use triphala water or rose water (gulab jal), an Ayurvedic concoction, to cleanse and soothe your eyes.

2. Avoid touching or rubbing eyes:

It is normal to touch or rub your eyes unconsciously several times a day. But this simple habit could turn out to be extremely harmful, putting you at risk of developing eye infections in the monsoon.

Touching the eyes with unwashed hands spreads bacteria and viruses, a leading cause of conjunctivitis. So, wash your hands gently with soap and clean water before touching your eyes.

3. Wear protective eyewear:

Rainwater contains dust and infection-causing microorganisms. Coming in contact with it without any protective wear can lead to eye irritation, dryness, and, in the worst cases, eye infections.

Always wear protective eyewear while stepping out in the rain or riding a two-wheeler.

4. Include nutrient-rich foods in diet:

Amla is good for eye health.(Shutterstock)

Including healthier and nutrient-rich foods in the diet is crucial to maintaining good eye health.

Particularly, Vitamin A-rich produce, such as amla (Indian gooseberry), carrots, spinach, pumpkin and others can help maintain vision and overall eye health.

5. Practice eye yoga exercise:

Focused gazing, also known as Trataka, on a candle flame or dot, regularly can help improve concentration and cleanse the eyes.

Practising these eye yoga exercises regularly can also provide relief from strain caused by excessive screen time and reading.

6. Avoid sharing towels:

Sharing towels, handkerchiefs, eye drops, or cosmetics is an open invitation to all forms of contagious eye problems like conjunctivitis, pink eye, styes and others.

Avoid sharing your products with others, as they are a major cause of eye infections this season.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.