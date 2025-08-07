Eye surgeon says ‘never swim with contact lenses’; warns it can lead to serious eye infections like conjunctivitis

If you wear contact lenses and love swimming, you might be putting your eyes at risk without even realising it. Dr Harshavardhan, a ‘laser eye surgeon’, shared in his May 4 Instagram post expert tips on how to protect your eyes from harmful bacteria, irritation, and potential infections while enjoying your time in the water. (Also read: Are your eyes trying to reveal diabetes and high cholesterol? Ophthalmologist shares signs to watch out for ) Swimming pools can irritate your eyes: Check out expert tips to stay safe while enjoying water.(Unsplash)

Why can swimming be harmful to your eyes

"Love swimming? Your eyes don't! Chlorine and pool chemicals strip away your natural tear film, making your eyes dry, red, and irritated. Worse? Pools can harbour bacteria, leading to infections like conjunctivitis!" Dr Harshavardhan wrote in the caption.

He adds, “If you wear contact lenses, swimming with them can trap bacteria and cause serious eye problems. ”

Dr Harshavardhan explained in the post, "Right from kids to adults, we all love swimming in the pool, but this little fun can cause suffering to the eyes," he explained. "Chlorine and other chemicals in the pool strip away your natural tear film and leave your eyes red, irritated, and dry."

He further warned that swimming pools can also harbour bacteria, which may lead to infections like conjunctivitis. "If you wear contact lenses while swimming, it's even more dangerous," he added, and further said "But don't worry, you can still enjoy the pool without harming your eyes."

How to protect your eyes

To keep your eyes safe while swimming, Dr Harshavardhan shares these simple yet effective tips:

Always wear swimming goggles to protect your eyes from chemicals and bacteria.

Rinse your eyes with clean water immediately after swimming.

Use lubricating eye drops or artificial tears post-swim to prevent dryness.

Never swim with contact lenses on, it can trap bacteria and lead to serious eye infections.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.