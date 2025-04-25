Can menopause cause eye problems? Doctor explains link, shares prevention tips

During perimenopause and menopause, a women’s body goes through drastic hormonal changes. While these hormonal changes show up as other health complications, it’s effect on eyes is quite overlooked. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Savitha Arun, director, medical superintendent and senior consultant – anterior segment and electrophysiology, Nethradhama Super Speciality Eye Hospital, Bangalore said, “Hormonal changes during menopause significantly impact ocular health, primarily due to reduced levels of estrogen and androgens. These hormonal shifts result in decreased tear production, contributing to dry eye symptoms such as irritation, redness, a gritty sensation, and eye fatigue.” Also read | What to eat to improve eyesight? Dietician recommends nutrition for better vision Menopause can lead to irritation, redness, a gritty sensation, and eye fatigue.(Shutterstock)

Menopause and dry eyes: What's the link?

“The most common eye condition is dry eye. While glaucoma and age-related macular degeneration (AMD) can occur, they are not solely caused by menopause. These conditions are often related to oxidative stress and other age-related factors. Hormonal fluctuations can contribute to these conditions but are not the sole cause. Dry eye, however, is very commonly exacerbated by menopausal hormonal changes,” explained Dr Savitha Arun.

Factors that can lead to dry eyes:

“Dry eye is usually a combination of factors, including hormonal changes, diabetes, environmental conditions (like dry air or excessive screen time). There are grading systems to assess the severity (mild, moderate, severe), but identifying a singular cause—such as hormones—is clinically challenging, as multiple factors including lifestyle, diabetes, and environmental exposure contribute to the condition,” the doctor highlighted. Also read | From screen time to nutrition: 10 expert-approved eye care habits to maintain healthy vision in 2025

Here's how menopause can affect your eyes.(Shutterstock)

Estrogen fluctuations can cause eye problems?

Hormonal fluctuations during menopause can lead to glaucoma. “Estrogen fluctuations affect various ocular tissues. Reduced estrogen levels can increase oxidative stress in the eye, potentially accelerating cataract development. Estrogen may also influence intraocular pressure through its role in the ciliary body, which has implications for glaucoma risk,” the eye specialist added. Also read | Foods and habits to improve your eye health in 2024

Prevention tips to follow:

Maintain a healthy lifestyle, including a balanced diet rich in antioxidants

Manage underlying conditions like diabetes and obesity

Follow the 20-20-20 rule to reduce eye strain from screen time

Wear protective eyewear as and when needed

Consider treatments like Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) for chronic dry eye

Use prescribed supplements like Vitamin D, Omega-3 fatty acids, and antioxidants

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.