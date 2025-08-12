International Youth Day 2025: Clinical psychologist explains how stress and anxiety affect heart health in youth

Each year, International Youth Day serves as a poignant reminder of the challenges and aspirations facing young people worldwide. In 2025, this day brings a specific focus on mental health, with an emphasis on the stress and anxiety that many youths experience in today’s fast-paced environment. According to experts, stress and anxiety can affect heart health among youngsters. That makes it crucial to know about the ways to promote mental well-being among young people. Lifestyle problems such as depression, chronic anxiety and job stress trigger brain and heart strokes among youth.(Adobe Stock)

How to understand stress and anxiety?

Stress is a response to external pressures, which can stem from academic expectations, social media interactions, familial responsibilities, or peer comparisons, as noted in the journal Frontiers in Psychiatry.

is a response to external pressures, which can stem from academic expectations, social media interactions, familial responsibilities, or peer comparisons, as noted in the journal Frontiers in Psychiatry. Anxiety, while related to stress, often emerges as a persistent feeling of worry or fear that can overshadow daily life, as per the American Psychiatric Association.

“While a certain amount of stress is a regular part of life—and can even motivate young people to perform at their best—excessive stress can be debilitating,” Dr Kamna Chhibber, senior clinical psychologist at Fortis Healthcare, tells Health Shots.

What are the physiological changes of the heart as we age?

The heart is often viewed as the emotional centre of our being, and Dr Chhibber notes that both stress and anxiety can lead to significant physiological reactions:

Increased heart rate: When the body is under stress, its "fight or flight" response is triggered, resulting in a rapid increase in heart rate. For youths, this might happen during exams or public speaking.

When the body is under stress, its "fight or flight" response is triggered, resulting in a rapid increase in heart rate. For youths, this might happen during exams or public speaking. Elevated blood pressure: Chronic stress can lead to increased blood pressure, which, over time, may negatively impact cardiovascular health, according to the American Heart Association.

Chronic stress can lead to increased blood pressure, which, over time, may negatively impact cardiovascular health, according to the American Heart Association. Physical manifestations: Young people may experience chest pain or tightness due to anxiety, which can be alarming and often misunderstood as a heart problem rather than a psychological one.

What is the most significant psychological issue for young adults?

The psychological ramifications of chronic stress and anxiety are significant:

Depression: Continuous feelings of stress often lead to depressive symptoms, which can further alienate young people from their peers.

Continuous feelings of stress often lead to depressive symptoms, which can further alienate young people from their peers. Sleep disturbances: Anxiety often disrupts sleep patterns, leading to insomnia or restless nights, creating a vicious cycle of fatigue and increased anxiety, as per the journal Sleep Medicine.

Anxiety often disrupts sleep patterns, leading to insomnia or restless nights, creating a vicious cycle of fatigue and increased anxiety, as per the journal Sleep Medicine. Social withdrawal: Young individuals may start to isolate themselves from friends and family, which can harm their social skills and support systems.

"Understanding these effects is paramount for helping youths cope with their feelings proactively", Dr Chhibber adds.

What is the role of social media in the life of the youth today?

In today's digital age, social media serves as a double-edged sword for youth. While it can foster connection and community, it can also amplify stress and anxiety, as per the journal Annals of Medicine & Surgery.

Key factors include:

Comparison culture: Constant exposure to peers' curated lives can lead to feelings of inadequacy and low self-esteem.

Constant exposure to peers' curated lives can lead to feelings of inadequacy and low self-esteem. Cyberbullying: Negative interactions online can have immediate and long-lasting impacts on a young person's mental health.

Negative interactions online can have immediate and long-lasting impacts on a young person's mental health. Information overload: Keeping up with endless news cycles can create a sense of overwhelm, contributing to general unease.

"Parents and educators to promote healthy social media habits and foster open discussions about online experiences", encourages Dr Chhibber.

How to build resilience against stress and anxiety?

To combat the effects of stress and anxiety, it is crucial to focus on cultivating resilience among young people, according to the expert:

Emotional awareness: Teaching young people to recognise, express, and communicate their feelings can be empowering. Journaling or participating in art can facilitate emotional processing.

Teaching young people to recognise, express, and communicate their feelings can be empowering. Journaling or participating in art can facilitate emotional processing. Healthy coping mechanisms include physical activities, mindfulness practices, and hobbies, which can serve as effective outlets for stress relief and overall well-being. Encourage young hearts to explore various avenues for coping with challenges, as recommended by the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry.

include physical activities, mindfulness practices, and hobbies, which can serve as effective outlets for stress relief and overall well-being. Encourage young hearts to explore various avenues for coping with challenges, as recommended by the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry. Strong support systems: Creating an environment where young individuals feel safe discussing their challenges with trusted adults or peers can make a difference. Whether through school counsellors, parents, or community mentors, reliable support is vital.

How does seeking professional help reduce stress?

If stress and anxiety become overwhelming for a young person, seeking professional guidance is necessary.

A mental health professional can help:

Identify triggers: Understanding the sources of anxiety can provide clarity and actionable steps for change.

Understanding the sources of anxiety can provide clarity and actionable steps for change. Develop coping strategies: Therapeutic interventions, such as cognitive-behavioural therapy (CBT), can equip young minds with the tools to manage their emotions effectively.

Therapeutic interventions, such as cognitive-behavioural therapy (CBT), can equip young minds with the tools to manage their emotions effectively. Foster personal growth: Therapy can help in redefining a young person's mindset, offering insights into self-acceptance and confidence-building.

Raising awareness on International Youth Day

As we celebrate International Youth Day 2025, it’s an opportune moment to encourage communities to prioritise mental health support.

Here are some ways we can promote awareness: