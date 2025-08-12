International Youth Day: Meet Delhi’s young change-makers making waves from the boxing ring to tech world to canvas

A fine arts student, Vidhika Roy, gained recognition after her sculpture of Shakespeare went viral on Reddit.

From campus to viral fame: Vidhika Roy

A fine arts student at Delhi University’s College of Art, this 21-year-old shot to fame after her sculpture of Shakespeare went viral on Reddit. Growing up in an artistic family, she realised early on the power of her work to connect with people: “The joy on their faces when they saw something made for them made me feel I could keep doing this forever.”

Vidhika now takes commissioned projects worldwide, creating pieces that reflect personal stories. “I want me and my art to grow together, ” she says, urging youngsters to “find your ikigai — don’t join the rat race, chase your passion”.

Championing inclusivity: Shresht Bhat

At 16, Shresht Bhat has founded Inclusive Tech India, a platform that helps facilitate job opportunities for the specially-abled.

At 16, this class 12 student, already has international recognition, representing Team India at a mathematics competition in France where his team placed second. But his real pride is Inclusive Tech India: a platform that compiles resources, government schemes, advocacy tools and job opportunities for the specially-abled. Inspired by his cousin on the autism spectrum, Shresht says, “I wanted to help people like him navigate an increasingly technological world.” The initiative, he adds, has given him “a clearer sense of direction” and a commitment to blending problem-solving with empathy. His advice to peers: “Change doesn’t always start with grand gestures, it can begin with something small from your daily life.”

Knockout dreams: Manshi Nagar

Three-time Delhi State Champion pugilist Manshi Nagar is rapidly moving up the ranks in the world of boxing.

Three-time Delhi State Champion and silver medallist at the 2024 Khelo India Youth Games, this 21-year-old boxer credits her father for introducing her to the sport. “Training teaches me discipline and focus, not just as a boxer but as a person,” she says. Having balanced school and sport with ease, she’s now eyeing college while pursuing her boxing career. Her mantra: “Keep training, keep working hard, your effort never goes to waste.”

Story by Nikita Kalra

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction