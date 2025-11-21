Edit Profile
    2026 travel goals: Indian Himalayas among the world’s must-visit spots

    The Indian Himalayas have been ranked as a top 10 trending travel destination for 2026 by American Express Travel.

    Published on: Nov 21, 2025 6:15 PM IST
    By Navya Sharma
    The Indian Himalayas are making waves in the travel world. American Express Travel has named them one of the top 10 trending destinations for 2026. The ranking is based on global bookings and insights from travel experts, reflecting where people want to explore next.

    Indian Himalayas among the world’s must-visit spots

    Travellers today are looking for new experiences and first-time visits, and the Himalayas offer exactly that. Towering peaks, quiet valleys, and adventure-filled escapes make it a perfect destination for nature lovers and culture seekers alike.

    American Express Travel says travellers are increasingly drawn to unique experiences. A 2025 survey showed that 89% of people feel more excited when visiting a new hotel or destination for the first time. This trend is clear in the list, which combines serene escapes like the Himalayas with vibrant cities such as Las Vegas.

    The full list of top 10 destinations for 2026 includes:

    Indian Himalayas, India

    Killarney, Ireland

    Las Vegas, Nevada, US

    Marrakech, Morocco

    Marbella, Spain

    Okinawa Islands, Japan

    Panama City, Panama

    Papagayo Peninsula, Costa Rica

    San Juan Mountains, Colorado, US

    St. Julian’s, Malta

