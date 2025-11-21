2026 travel goals: Indian Himalayas among the world’s must-visit spots

The Indian Himalayas are making waves in the travel world. American Express Travel has named them one of the top 10 trending destinations for 2026. The ranking is based on global bookings and insights from travel experts, reflecting where people want to explore next. Indian Himalayas among the world’s must-visit spots

Travellers today are looking for new experiences and first-time visits, and the Himalayas offer exactly that. Towering peaks, quiet valleys, and adventure-filled escapes make it a perfect destination for nature lovers and culture seekers alike.

American Express Travel says travellers are increasingly drawn to unique experiences. A 2025 survey showed that 89% of people feel more excited when visiting a new hotel or destination for the first time. This trend is clear in the list, which combines serene escapes like the Himalayas with vibrant cities such as Las Vegas.

The full list of top 10 destinations for 2026 includes: Indian Himalayas, India

Killarney, Ireland

Las Vegas, Nevada, US

Marrakech, Morocco

Marbella, Spain

Okinawa Islands, Japan

Panama City, Panama

Papagayo Peninsula, Costa Rica

San Juan Mountains, Colorado, US

St. Julian’s, Malta