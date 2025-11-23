Jantar Mantar sees protests over SC directive on removing stray dogs

Animal welfare activists gathered at Jantar Mantar on Saturday to protest the Supreme Court’s November 7 order directing that stray dogs be removed from certain public places and relocated to designated shelters instead of being released back to the same locations. Protestors from multiple age groups said the decision was reactionary and impractical, arguing it ignored both the scale of the issue and the capacity of authorities. Protestors at Jantar Mantar formed WhatsApp networks, shared letters for a national campaign, and warned the order could increase cruelty against community animals. (Vipin Kumar/HT)

Animal rights activist Ambika Shukla criticised the order and compared the lack of awareness efforts to earlier public health campaigns. “When there was suspicion about polio drops in the country, the government got trusted public figures to advocate for them on national television, which helped eradicate polio. Why is the same awareness not being spread for the Animal Birth Control programme, which has been proven to be successful in other countries? The constant switching of the orders also shows that they have not properly considered the problem seriously,” she said.

Attendees chanted “remove pollution, not animals,” accusing the court of overlooking the actual problems faced by the city. Protestors also argued that dog bites stem from cruelty towards animals rather than feeding. “We are not addressing the root cause and are trying to find a shortcut which does not exist and putting the entire problem on authorities, who are not currently equipped to handle the situation. People should be prevented from harming animals, and the penalties for the same should increase,” said Rashim Sharma, 47.

During HT’s visit, activists exchanged phone numbers and discussed strategies to protect dogs in their neighbourhoods. WhatsApp groups were created by region to circulate information about missing dogs. “This order will lead to more cruelty against all stray animals, which was already heightened due to the previous two orders,” said Nayonika Bhagi, 20.

Shukla distributed prewritten letters for attendees to sign, addressed to the President. “On November 29, people across the country will gather at post offices and send a letter – available on our site, animalwrites – to the Chief Justice,” she said.