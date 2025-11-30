From Shivanasamudra to Dudhsagar: 7 of the most striking waterfalls spread across India

India’s landscape is dotted with waterfalls that pull in crowds every season. Some sit deep inside forest belts, others close to busy towns, but each is majestic in its own way - turning ordinary slopes into large viewing points. Here’s a look at seven well-known waterfalls across the country, spread through different regions and visitor circuits. Shivanasamudra Falls is located in Karnataka.(Representative image/Unsplash)

Shivanasamudra Falls, Karnataka

Located in the Mandya district, Shivanasamudra splits into two main sections, east and west. The drops cut through rocky surfaces inside the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary, where the forest cover adds to the scale of the place. It is one of the bigger falls in India and stays crowded during monsoon weekends.

Dudhsagar Waterfalls, Goa

Dudhsagar sits on the Mandovi River and is among the tallest falls in the region, with water dropping more than 1,000 feet. During heavy rainfall, the flow turns stronger and creates a white spray at the base, a sight that pulls hikers and travellers every year. November to February is deemed to be the best time to visit.

Athirapally Waterfalls, Kerala

Athirapally is Kerala’s biggest waterfall and is often referred to as the ‘Niagara Falls of India’ because of the spread of the flow. The falls sit close to forest patches that house species like the Great Indian Hornbill and Nilgiri Langur, making the area significant for wildlife spotting during certain months.

Elephant Falls, Shillong

Elephant Falls stand on the edge of Shillong and drop in three clear tiers. The location is one of the busiest tourist stops around the city, especially on rainy days when the water volume spikes. The best time to visit Elephant Falls is from November to February.

Nohkalikai Falls, Cherrapunji

One of the highest single-drop waterfalls in India, Nohkalikai falls from roughly 335 metres. The viewing point is set at a safe distance, but the sound carries far. Photographers frequent the place for its cloud cover and sharp valley edges. November to February is the ideal time of the year to visit.

Talakona Waterfalls, Andhra Pradesh

Inside Sri Venkateswara National Park, Talakona drops from about 270 feet into a plunge pool. Local stories link the water to medicinal herbs found in the surrounding reserve. September to February is considered the best time to visit this waterfall.

Hogenakkal Waterfalls, Tamil Nadu

Hogenakkal, meaning “smoking rocks,” gets its name from the spray created when water crashes onto the boulders below. The falls are also known for coracle rides offered in calmer sections. October to March is usually the best time to visit.