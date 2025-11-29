Archana Puran Singh and family rate iconic Bombay sandwich joints, from Mumbai's Ideal Point to Lucky

Archana Puran Singh, along with her husband and son, stepped out to gorge on sandwiches in iconic eateries across Mumbai. In her new YouTube vlog, the actress revealed that her family was going to review the fast food stalls based on the quality and taste. While the couple’s elder son, Aaryamann, was absent from the video, their younger son, Ayushmann, joked that their family should be called AAAP ka Parivaar. Archana Puran Singh and her family tried out sandwiches at three iconic Mumbai eateries.(YouTube/Archana Puran Singh)

The Sethi family went on to try the sandwiches at three stalls: Ideal Point, Raju Sandwich, and Lucky.

Ideal Point

First up, the Sethi family reached the Ideal Point, located at Nariman Point. While conversing with the actress, the owner of the stall revealed that he has been working at the same place for the past 32 years. The trio ordered a Bombay sandwich with vegetables and green chutney, priced at ₹30. Archana wondered if the sandwiches were always grilled.

Parmeet Sethi was reminded of his school and college days, while his wife claimed that she tried to make a similar dish at home but could not get it right. Ayushmann added, "You have to use the butter inside and outside. It has to be sinful."

Raju Sandwich

Archana Puran Singh’s family headed to the Raju Sandwich stall next, which is located at Churchgate. The stall has been featured in several food videos and also got a special shoutout from the Sethis. The owner of the joint revealed that he has been running the business for 35 years. The trio ordered a panini for ₹150 and a Bombay sandwich for ₹40. Both dishes were loaded with cheese. Archana and her husband noted that while the sandwich at Ideal Point was not grilled, it was at this stall.

Lucky

Vile Parle’s Lucky Sandwich Point was the family’s next destination. Archana Puran Singh ordered a Bombay sandwich and a grilled veg cheese sandwich. While the first item was priced at R. 60, the grilled veg sandwich was loaded with cheese and priced at ₹200. The shop owner also asked the family to try the special masala toast with potato filling, which cost ₹120.

At the end of the video, the Sethi family announced their verdict, claiming Lucky’s sandwich was the best among the three.