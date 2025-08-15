Who is Yogita Bihani? The Kerala Story actor engaged to Archana Puran Singh, Parmeet Sethi's son Aaryamann

Actor couple Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s son Aaryamann got engaged to his girlfriend, actor Yogita Bihani, recently. A day after her birthday, Aaryamann popped the question, and Yogita said yes, with the moment captured on his Vlog. The newly engaged couple is now also planning on moving into a house next to Archana and Parmeet’s. Know all about the bride-to-be. Yogita Bihani is engaged to Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi's son Aaryamann.

Who is Yogita Bihani?

Yogita was born on 7 August 1995 in Bikaner and raised in Delhi. She graduated in Computer Science from Delhi University. After graduation, she worked for a startup till 2016 before venturing into the film industry.

In 2018, she was one of the top 3 contestants in Femina Miss India Rajasthan. The same year, she was spotted by Ekta Kapoor after she shot a promo with Salman Khan for Dus Ka Dum. She soon landed the lead role opposite Karan Kundrra in the TV show Dil Hi To Hai. In 2019, she starred in Kavach... Maha Shivratri.

Her film debut came in 2020 when she starred in Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap’s AK vs AK. In 2022, she starred in the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha with Hrithik Roshan. Her most recent film appearance was the controversial 2023 film The Kerala Story with Adah Sharma.

Yogita has also starred in the music video Alone by Kapil Sharma and Guru Randhawa, apart from Ishq Ka Asar by Stebin Ben. She also starred in her fiancé Aaryamann’s music videos Chhoti Baatein and Madhubala.

Relationship with Aaryamann

While it is unknown how long Yogita and Aaryamann have been dating, they made their relationship official in July this year. She debuted in Aary Vlogs in July and has since been a regular feature. In his latest video, Aaryamann pretended to forget the keys to their new home before he got down on one knee and proposed to her in front of his parents. Archana got emotional as she said yes.