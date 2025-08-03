The Kerala Story actor Yogita Bihani says people recognise her only from boyfriend Aaryamann's vlogs, not for acting

Actor Yogita Bihani, known for her roles in films like Vikram Vedha and The Kerala Story, recently found herself in a surprising situation, being recognised not for her acting, but for her appearance in her boyfriend and Archana Puran Singh's son Aaryamann Sethi’s vlogs. Yogita Bihani with her boyfriend Aaryamann Sethi.

Yogita Bihani on not being known for her acting

In his latest vlog, Aaryamann is seen picking up Yogita from the airport. During their drive, Yogita shared how a mother-daughter duo recognised her for appearing in the vlogs. She recalled, “There was this mother-daughter duo who curiously asked me, ‘Are you Yogita?’ I was like, ‘Yeah… hi…’ Then they said, ‘We saw you in Aary Vlogs.’ Her mother was also like, ‘She is the same girl, right?’ Then they clicked pictures with me. They told me, ‘You two please continue to make vlogs, you look too good together.’ I even told them, ‘Actually, Aary was going to come here but because my flight landed early, he hasn’t arrived yet.’ They looked disappointed to have missed him.”

She added, “Ten minutes after this incident, I realised this is the first time someone has spotted and recognised me. That too for my appearance in Aary Vlogs. I’ve been working as an actor for so long, but nobody ever recognised me for that.” Though slightly concerned, she laughed and said, “Acting se koi nahi pehchan raha mujhe, vlogging se pehchaan rahe hai sab log (Nobody is recognising me for my acting; everyone knows me through vlogging).”

About Yogita Bihani

Yogita began her acting journey with the television show Dil Hi Toh Hai alongside Karan Kundrra in 2018. In 2020, she made her film debut with AK vs AK, featuring Anil Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap, and Harshvardhan Kapoor. She went on to appear in Vikram Vedha, starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, and most recently received praise for her performance in Sudipto Sen’s The Kerala Story.

The Kerala Story, which also starred Adah Sharma, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani, follows a group of women from Kerala who are radicalised and recruited by the Islamic State. Though it claimed to be inspired by true events, the Kerala government rejected this assertion, accusing the film of spreading misinformation. Despite facing bans and controversy over its content, the film recently bagged two National Awards—for Best Director (Sudipto Sen) and Best Cinematography (Prasantanu Mohapatra).