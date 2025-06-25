Sitaare Zameen Par box office collection day 6: Aamir Khan film surpasses lifetime haul of Vikram Vedha, crosses 80 cr

Sitaare Zameen Par box office collection day 6: Aamir Khan returned to screens after a gap of 3 years with Sitaare Zameen Par, a sports dramedy directed by RS Prasanna. So far, the film has put up a decent performance at the box office in its first week. As per the latest update on Sacnilk, Sitaare Zameen Par has crossed the 80 crore mark. (Also read: Aamir Khan hosts special screening of Sitaare Zameen Par for President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan) Sitaare Zameen Par box office collection day 6: Aamir Khan received praise for the film.

Sitaare Zameen Par box office update

The latest report states that Sitaare Zameen Par has collected ₹ 7.25 crore at the box office. The film has seen a dip in collections on weekdays and has struggled to maintain its momentum with double-digit collections. The film made an opening haul of ₹ 10.7 crore, and showed growth on Saturday and Sunday, earning ₹ 20.2 crore and ₹ 27.25 crore respectively. Its total collections now stand at ₹ 82.4 crore.

Sitaare Zameen Par has now surpassed the lifetime India haul of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Vikram Vedha. Released in 2022, the film made ₹ 78.9 crores.

About Sitaare Zameen Par

Sitaare Zameen Par is the spiritual sequel to the 2007 hit film Taare Zameen Par, which also saw Aamir play the lead. The film tells the story of a basketball coach who receives a DUI and is mandated by the court to teach a group of neurodivergent individuals the sport.

On Wednesday, the makers released a set of pictures from the screening of the film at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in the attendance of President Droupadi Murmu. The caption read, “The Hon’ble President of India watched Sitaare Zameen Par at Rashtrapati Bhavan, and we are deeply grateful for the warmth and generosity extended by her, her family, and her staff. Everyone involved with the film was welcomed and cared for with such genuine kindness and affection.”

“We are truly humbled and overjoyed by how much the President appreciated the film. From all of us on Team #SitaareZameenPar – thank you, ma’am. This will always remain one of our most cherished memories,” concluded the post.