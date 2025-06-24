Search
Tuesday, Jun 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Aamir Khan hosts special screening of Sitaare Zameen Par for President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan

ByRitika Kumar
Jun 24, 2025 05:53 PM IST

Aamir Khan screened Sitaare Zameen Par for President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday.

Aamir Khan hosted a special screening of his latest film Sitaare Zameen Par for President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday. The film, considered a spiritual successor to Aamir's 2007 classic Taare Zameen Par, has received widespread acclaim for its emotional depth and strong social message. (Also read: Sitaare Zameen Par worldwide box office collection day 4: Aamir Khan's film crosses 100 crore, hot on the heels of Jaat)

The President's official social media account shared a picture with Aamir Khan shortly after the screening of Sitaare Zameen Par.(x.com/President of India)
The President's official social media account shared a picture with Aamir Khan shortly after the screening of Sitaare Zameen Par.(x.com/President of India)

Aamir hosted special screening for President Droupadi Murmu

The President's official X account (formerly Twitter) shared a picture with Aamir shortly after the screening, captioned, “Acclaimed filmmaker and actor Shri Aamir Khan called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.”

 

A review by Hindustan Times read, "Aamir is good at comedy, and here too he’s back to that genre. He’s at ease with his co-stars here, and the comfort translates. The first half is bearable only because of Aamir, and then he takes things a notch higher in the second one. Genelia complements him wonderfully as the supportive wife, and the cause of friction between them is thankfully not stretched beyond a point. Dolly Ahluwalia and Brijendra Kala are adorable in their roles and justify their short screen time with solid performances."

About Sitaare Zameen Par

Backed by Aamir Khan Productions, the film introduces 10 newcomers: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar, all of whom are specially-abled. Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh headline the film alongside these rising stars. The film is an official remake of the Spanish movie Campeones.  

Directed by RS Prasanna, the film hit theatres on 21 June. While it had a decent opening, the sports comedy-drama gained strong momentum over the weekend. As per Sacnilk, the film has now crossed the 100 crore mark worldwide in just four days.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Aamir Khan hosts special screening of Sitaare Zameen Par for President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On