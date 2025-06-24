Aamir Khan hosts special screening of Sitaare Zameen Par for President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Aamir Khan hosted a special screening of his latest film Sitaare Zameen Par for President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday. The film, considered a spiritual successor to Aamir's 2007 classic Taare Zameen Par, has received widespread acclaim for its emotional depth and strong social message. (Also read: Sitaare Zameen Par worldwide box office collection day 4: Aamir Khan's film crosses ₹100 crore, hot on the heels of Jaat) The President's official social media account shared a picture with Aamir Khan shortly after the screening of Sitaare Zameen Par.(x.com/President of India)

Aamir hosted special screening for President Droupadi Murmu

The President's official X account (formerly Twitter) shared a picture with Aamir shortly after the screening, captioned, “Acclaimed filmmaker and actor Shri Aamir Khan called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.”

A review by Hindustan Times read, "Aamir is good at comedy, and here too he’s back to that genre. He’s at ease with his co-stars here, and the comfort translates. The first half is bearable only because of Aamir, and then he takes things a notch higher in the second one. Genelia complements him wonderfully as the supportive wife, and the cause of friction between them is thankfully not stretched beyond a point. Dolly Ahluwalia and Brijendra Kala are adorable in their roles and justify their short screen time with solid performances."

About Sitaare Zameen Par

Backed by Aamir Khan Productions, the film introduces 10 newcomers: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar, all of whom are specially-abled. Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh headline the film alongside these rising stars. The film is an official remake of the Spanish movie Campeones.

Directed by RS Prasanna, the film hit theatres on 21 June. While it had a decent opening, the sports comedy-drama gained strong momentum over the weekend. As per Sacnilk, the film has now crossed the ₹100 crore mark worldwide in just four days.