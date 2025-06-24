Sitaare Zameen Par worldwide box office collection day 4: Aamir Khan's film crosses 100 crore, hot on the heels of Jaat

Sitaare Zameen Par worldwide box office collection Day 4: Aamir Khan's much-anticipated film hit theatres on June 21. While it had a decent opening, the sports comedy-drama gained strong momentum over the weekend. As per Sacnilk, the film has now crossed the ₹100 crore mark in just four days. Aamir Khan's film zooms past ₹ 100 crore mark at the box office worldwide.

Sitaare Zameen Par box office performance

According to the trade tracking site, Aamir's film has collected ₹66.65 crore net and ₹80 crore gross in India within four days of release. With an additional ₹30 crore from overseas markets, the film’s total worldwide collection now stands at ₹110 crore. It is on track to surpass the lifetime collection of Sunny Deol’s Jaat ( ₹118.36 crore). However, it still trails behind Salman Khan’s recent release Sikandar, which earned ₹177 crore.

The film has been earning praise from audiences, critics, and members of the film industry. Javed Akhtar took to X and, praising the film's box office performance, wrote, "So happy to learn about the record leap that Sitaare Zameen Par has taken at the box office on the second day. Who says good films have no takers in the audience. Congratulations to Aamir Khan and his team."

Mahesh Babu also heaped praise on the film, writing, "#SitaareZameenPar … Shines so bright and how… It’ll make you laugh, cry and clap!! Like all Aamir Khan’s classics, you’ll walk out with a big smile on your face… Love and Respect."

About Sitaare Zameen Par

Directed by RS Prasanna, the sports comedy-drama is a spiritual sequel to Aamir's 2007 film Taare Zameen Par, which also starred Darsheel Safary in the lead role. While Taare Zameen Par featured Aamir as a calm and understanding teacher, Sitaare Zameen Par shows him as an angry basketball coach who is ordered by the court to train neurodivergent players after a drunk-driving incident.

The heartwarming sports drama also stars Genelia Deshmukh and ten newcomers, including Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar, all of whom are specially-abled.

Aamir revealed during the film’s promotions that Sitaare Zameen Par will release exclusively in theatres and not on any OTT platforms, a decision praised by the Multiplex Association of India.