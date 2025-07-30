Archana Puran Singh talks about Kapil Sharma's childhood spent in poverty, struggles: ‘Itna humour nahi aa sakta agar…’

Actor Archana Puran Singh keeps her fans entertained through her fun vlogs with family. In her recent vlog, she, along with her husband Parmeet Sethi and their children Aaryamann and Ayushmann Sethi, visited music composer and YouTuber Yashraj Mukhate’s home. During the visit, Archana opened up about Kapil Sharma’s journey and the secret behind his impeccable comic timing. Archana Puran Singh talks about Kapil Sharma's struggles.

Archana Puran Singh on Kapil Sharma's struggles

After Yashraj mentioned that he is a big fan of Kapil Sharma and still believes he is underrated, Archana responded, “That’s so sweet. Main Kapil ko bolungi. He is supremely talented, he still surprises me with his punches. Have been seeing him since 15 years. Usmein bahut depth hai, itna humour aa hi nahi sakta agar aapmein depth na ho (You can’t be this funny if you don’t have depth).”

She further spoke about Kapil’s difficult childhood, saying, “If you can make someone laugh, there has to be a lot of tears within you. Kapil ne itni struggle dekhi hai. His childhood was spent in a lot of poverty, his father died of cancer, so there were a lot of struggles. But then, he got such a talent that he can make the world laugh.”

In the same vlog, Archana also addressed the long-standing joke about her “excessive laughter” on comedy shows such as The Great Indian Kapil Show and Comedy Circus. She revealed that during Comedy Circus, her laughter was often edited in by the makers—even when the punchline wasn’t funny—which made her look “really ridiculous.” However, she clarified that this no longer happens.

Archana Puran Singh's recent work

Archana is currently seen on The Great Indian Kapil Show, which features Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Sunil Grover, and Krushna Abhishek. The latest season has also marked the return of Navjot Singh Sidhu as the permanent guest. The show includes a new segment where Kapil invites fans to the stage to showcase their talents, in addition to celebrity interviews. It is available to stream on Netflix.