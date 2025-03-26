Archana Puran Singh's son Aaryamann blames her for not getting roles despite 100 auditions: Reverse nepotism ho raha hai

Apart from entertaining fans with her acting chops in films, Archana Puran Singh has also launched her vlog channel, which has quickly gained popularity. The actor recently enjoyed a fun day out exploring various pizza places in Mumbai with her family. During the vlog, her son Aaryamann joked that he is not getting work in the industry because of her. Archana Puran Singh's son Aaryamann says reverse nepotism is happening with him.

Archana's son receives criticism

While scrolling through the comments on their previous vlogs, Aaryamann and Ayushmaan came across a remark where someone called all of them donkeys, which the family laughed off. Ayushmaan also shared another piece of criticism from trolls, saying that he and his brother don’t give off hero vibes. The troll wrote, “Hero waali vibes nahi hai dono mein. Par theek hai paise waale hain (They don't have hero vibes, but it's fine; they are rich).”

Aaryamann jokes about not getting roles because of his mother

Reacting to it, Archana replied, “Arey aisa mat bolo yaar (Please don’t say this).” Later, as the family headed to a pizza place, Aaryamann expressed his excitement, to which Archana remarked, “Aarya over excited hogaya hai (Aarya has got overexcited).” He jokingly responded, “Overacting! It is.” Both of Archana’s sons then quipped, “Aapse seekha hai (We learnt it from you).” Aaryamann added, “That is why I haven’t got one role even after 100 auditions. Reverse nepotism chal rahi hai mere saath (Reverse nepotism is happening with me).”

Archana playfully hit back, saying, “Idiot! It’s not like you’re not getting a role because I am your mother. You might be doing something wrong; that’s why you’re not landing roles.” Aaryamann then joked, “Oh, so you don’t have to slap the people taking auditions?” which left everyone in splits.

In one of their recent vlogs, where Archana’s family took part in a Pav Bhaji eating competition, Aaryamann added fun to the day by showcasing his acting skills as a waiter. The internet was quite impressed with his performance, with some even claiming that he did better than other nepo kids.

Meanwhile, Archana will next be seen in the Netflix comedy show The Great Indian Kapil Show, which also stars Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, and Sunil Grover, among others. The release date of the new season is yet to be announced.