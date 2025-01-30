Archana Puran Singh fractures wrist, apologises to Rajkummar Rao for leaving shoot midway

Archana Puran Singh was recently shooting for a project in Mumbai when she met with an accident. The actor sustained a severe injury and was taken to Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital in Vile Parle, Mumbai. In her recent vlog, she was seen apologizing to Rajkummar Rao for leaving the shoot midway. Archana Puran Singh fractures her hand during film's shoot.

Archana suffers injury on set

On Wednesday, Archana Puran Singh shared that she was admitted to Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital after she fell during the shoot of a film. She underwent surgery for a fractured wrist. Sharing a glimpse of the vlog on Instagram, the actor wrote, "Jo hota hai acchhe ke liye hota hai... (Whatever happens, happens for good). I'm trying to believe that... 🙏🏽 I'm fine, really, and staying as positive as usual ☺️ (Bas ek haath se kuch bhi kaam karne mein kitni mushkil hoti hai, ab pata chal raha hai 🙈😄). WATCH THE FULL EPISODE ON YOUTUBE. Link is in my bio."

In the vlog, the actor's son Ayushmaan broke the news to his brother Aaryamann, who broke into tears after hearing that their mother had to undergo surgery and had bruises on her face. The actor's husband stated that the doctors had to insert a wire through her wrist to fix the fracture.

Archana apologises to Rajkummar Rao

Archana further talked about the visible swelling around her lips due to the fall and added that she couldn't believe she had fractured her wrist. The actor said, "I called Rajkummar Rao to apologize for leaving the shoot midway. I will be returning for the shoot tonight because otherwise, the production will have to face a huge loss."

She further shared the lessons she learned from this incident, saying, "I was doing night shifts when this happened. I am fine now. Yesterday, I was in shock. I thought the operation would be traumatic, but it was good. I have learned a few lessons from this experience. Anything can happen. Everything sorts itself out after some time, even when you feel bad and lost."

The actor was discharged after the surgery and shared that she is now back at work.

Meanwhile, Archana was last seen in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. The film also starred Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri, Mallika Sherawat, Vijay Raaz, and others. However, the film failed to perform well at the box office, collecting only ₹58.03 crore worldwide.