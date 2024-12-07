Archana Puran Singh recalls Rekha's response when she asked about the man in her life: You don’t know who he is?

Archana Puran Singh, who is part of The Great Indian Kapil Show, walked down memory lane as she spoke about her previous meeting with Rekha. The veteran actor was part of an episode in the show. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Archana posted a bunch of pictures from the show in which the duo posed together. (Also Read | Rekha reacts as Kapil Sharma mimics Amitabh Bachchan from KBC, says she watches regularly: 'Ek ek dialogue yaad hai') Archana Puran Singh spoke about Rekha in a new post.

Archana and Rekha pose for photos

Archana and Rekha gave different poses for the camera as they smiled. For the episode, Rekha wore a cream and red saree. Archana was dressed in a shimmery black top under a grey blazer and matching pants. The duo held each other while posing. Archana also shared her solo photo.

Archana recalls chat with Rekha

She captioned the post, "When I saw Rekhaji's Sawan Bhadon, I was a kid living in a small town with hardly a hope of ever visiting Bombay... and definitely no hope of ever meeting her personally !! Then years later I worked with her in Ladai where she called me to her makeup room and advised me on makeup and how to put on fake eyelashes, a trend she was credited with having started in Bollywood (heart eyes emoji)."

When Rekha spoke about a ‘he’ with Archana

"I have memories of us in a Filmcity lawn chatting about this and that, and when I questioned her about who this 'he' she was referring to was, she countered with a 'you don't know who HE is'? (Grinning face with smiling eyes and face with sunglasses emojis). She is warm, she is irrepressible, she is a living legend, and it has been an absolute delight to know her and meet her each time!! Dreams do come true for small kids from small hometowns (face holding back tears and two hearts emojis)."

Archana concluded her note, "Thank you, Rekhaji, for rocking the episode that night. Shall never forget the iconic live performance with @krushna30 that night (red heart emoji)! @netflix_in."

About Sawan Bhadon, Ladaai

Sawan Bhadon (1970) is directed by Mohan Segal. It marked the debut film of Rekha, Navin Nischol and Ranjeet. The film also starred Jayshree T and Iftekhar.

Ladaai (1989) is an action film directed by Deepak Shivdasani. Apart from Archana, it also starred Mithun Chakraborty, Rekha, Dimple Kapadia, Mandakini, and Anupam Kher, among others.