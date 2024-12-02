Menu Explore
Rekha reacts as Kapil Sharma mimics Amitabh Bachchan from KBC, says she watches regularly: 'Ek ek dialogue yaad hai'

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Dec 02, 2024 07:40 AM IST

Rekha revealed that she watches Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati regularly during her recent visit on Kapil Sharma's show.

Actor Rekha has hinted that like millions of other Indians, she is a fan of Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) too. During her recent appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show, she told the host, comedian Kapil Sharma, that she remembers each and every line from the show. (Also read: Amitabh Bachchan regrets inviting Abhishek Bachchan to Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. Watch promo)

Rekha says she remembers each and every line from KBC
Rekha says she remembers each and every line from KBC

Rekha reacts to Kapil's Amitabh mimicry

Rekha appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show, discussing her life and career. In one segment, Kapil spoke about his time on KBC as a guest. He said, “While we were playing KBC with Bachchan sahab, my mother was seated in the front row." Kapil then mimicked Amitabh and continued, "He asked her, ‘Devi ji, kya kha ke paida kiya (What did you eat before giving birth to him)?’” Before Kapil could continue, Rekha interrupted with revealed his mother’s reply: “Daal-roti.” Kapil confirmed that this what she had said. Rekha smiled and added, “Mujhse puchiye na, ek ek dialogue yaad hai (Ask me, I remember each and every line of dialogue)."

Rekha and Amitabh worked in nine films together in the 1970s and 1980s. They were rumoured to be involved in an affair even as Amitabh was married to Jaya Bachchan. However, reports claim that the actors ended the affair in the early 1980s. Amitabh, Rekha, and Jaya acted together in Yash Chopra's Silsila, which was then called the 'casting coup of the century'.

About Kaun Banega Crorepati

Kaun Banega Crorepati is a game show, the Indian version of Who Wants to be a Millionaire. Amitabh has hosted the show since its inception in 2000, barring a brief hiatus in season 2 when Shah Rukh Khan took over the hosting duties. The show is currently in its 16th season and airs on Sony TV.

