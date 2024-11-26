Amitabh Bachchan was confused with tennis star Vijay Amritraj in New York. Read on to know how he reacted to it

It happened when he went to see Novak Djokovic’s match in New York.

Amitabh Bachchan recalls

This week on Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, the show’s host Amitabh will be seen interacting with contestant Premswaroop Singh Negi from Delhi, a retired General Officer from the SSB.

During the conversation, it is revealed that Premswaroop is a tennis fan and player, and would go on to appreciate Big B for his love for the sport.

At that moment, Amitabh shared that he once had the opportunity to attend a tennis tournament in New York, saying, “Novak Djokovic is my favourite. He plays so beautifully, and he even mimics other players."

Amitabh then recalled a humorous moment from a trip to New York. He said, “I was sitting there with some fellow Indians, and they recognized me and asked for an autograph. But what happened next was rather amusing. Two American women, sitting nearby, looked at me a few times and then said, ‘It’s a pleasure to meet you, Vijay Amritraj’."

Talking about how he reacted to the mistaken identity, Amitabh shared, “They assumed I was Vijay Amritraj, a former Indian tennis player probably because I was Indian, our height is kind of similar and they figured if I was surrounded by people asking for autographs, I must be a famous tennis player too. I simply smiled and said, ‘I’m not a tennis player. I’m just here to watch the match.’ I didn’t go any further and didn’t tell them who I really was."

The funny story left everyone present on the set amused.

About KBC 16

The latest season of KBC started airing on Sony Entertainment Television on August 12. It premieres on weekdays at 9 pm. Amitabh has been hosting KBC since its inaugural season in 2000, except for the third chapter in 2007, which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan.

On the film front, Amitabh was last seen in Vettaiyan and Kalki 2898 AD. In Vettaiyan, he was seen alongside Rajinikanth. He reunited with Rajinikanth on screen after a gap of three decades. It was released in theatres on October 10. Next, he will be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta's courtroom drama Section 84.