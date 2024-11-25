Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional after watching I Want To Talk, praises Abhishek Bachchan: ‘Let them say what they say’

Amitabh pens long note about I Want To Talk

Amitabh wrote, "Some films invite you to be entertained .. some films invite you to BE the film. I WANT TO TALK .. just does that .. it invites you to BE the film ..! It picks you up gently from your seat in the Theatre and places you, equally gently, inside the screen it is being projected upon .. and you watch its life floating by ..No effort or chance of wanting to escape from it into …ESCAPISM ..and ..Abhishek .. you are not Abhishek .. you are ARJUN SEN of the film."

Amitabh remembers his father

He also added, "Let them say what they say .. but this is what I say .. the say for the film .. And I am in remembrance of my poojya Babuji’s words: the good did think of me to be good; the bad did think of me as bad .. the need for whichever, was the need for them, did they recognise me with that. It was their ‘need’ to to think of me as good or bad .. whatever was their 'need’, that was how much they did recognise me."

Amitabh continued, "Your greed for the good in me can be good .. your greed to express the bad in me can be bad ..but it was YOUR 'need’ to think good or think bad .. and that was my recognition .. it was not what I was .. IT WAS YOUR NEED TO THINK OF ME AS BAD .. OR THINK OR ME AS GOOD .. THAT WAS how much you could understand me ..one 'needed’ to think him to be good .. one 'needed’ to think of him as bad .. and whichever 'need’ was the one that you desired is what how much you did recognise me."

Amitabh talks about sarcasm

"THE ULTIMATE WHIP OF SARCASM !!!! and reality ..you think of someone as good , because your need is for you to think so .. you think of someone as bad because your need for you is to think so ..your need for the good and the bad was a calculated one , FOR that is how you much you gave value to my recognition !!! the eternal truth of life," ended his note.

About I Want To Talk

In I Want To Talk, Abhishek stars as Arjun Sen, who is on the cusp of a life-altering surgery as he navigates a complex relationship with his daughter. The Shoojit Sircar film hit the screens worldwide on November 22. The slice-of-life drama also stars Johny Lever and Ahilya Bamroo, among others. It is produced by Rising Sun Films and Kino Works.