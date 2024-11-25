Menu Explore
I Want To Talk box office collection day 3: Abhishek Bachchan film witnesses dip in earnings but finally earns 1 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Ananya Das
Nov 25, 2024 07:50 AM IST

I Want To Talk box office collection day 3: The Abhishek Bachchan film saw an dip in its numbers. Finally the film has earned ₹1 crore.

I Want To Talk box office collection day 3: The film, helmed by Shoojit Sircar, witnessed a dip in its earnings on Sunday. As per Sacnilk.com, I Want To Talk has now finally crossed 1 crore mark in India. The slice-of-life drama stars Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role. (Also Read | I Want To Talk review: Abhishek Bachchan shines in Shoojit Sircar's drama about mortality)

I Want To Talk box office collection day 3: Abhishek Bachchan plays Arjun Sen in the film.
I Want To Talk box office collection day 3: Abhishek Bachchan plays Arjun Sen in the film.

I Want To Talk box office collection

The film earned only 25 lakh on day one and 55 lakh on day two. On day three, the film earned 50 lakh nett in India as per early estimates. So far, I Want To Talk has earned 1.30 crore.

I Want To Talk had an overall 14.55% Hindi occupancy on Sunday. It earned much less than Abhishek's last theatrical release Ghoomer (2023). As per Sacnilk.com, on day three, Ghomer had earned 1.5 crore.

I Want To Talk review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Abhishek fully utilises his real life demeanour as a chill guy with some of the best one liners in the room, for his character. ‘Speaking in between when two Sens are talking is ‘inSensitive’,’ he tells his daughter’s boyfriend. I couldn’t help but spot Abhishek’s dad Amitabh’s own portrayal of an ageing father in Piku here, who is involved, to a fault, in his daughter’s life. There are pacing issues with I Want To Talk. The first half is apt, with a conflict at hand and Arjun’s plan of action. The second half, however, is unnecessarily stretched initially and almost wears you out. It ends on a good, hopeful note though."

About I Want To Talk

In the film, Abhishek plays Arjun, who is on the cusp of life-altering surgery as he navigates a complex relationship with his daughter. I Want To Talk also stars Johny Lever, Ahilya Bamroo, Banita Sandhu, and Pearle Maaney, among others. It released in theatres globally on November 22. Shoojit and Ronnie Lahiri produced the project under Rising Sun Films.

Recently, Shoojit talked about casting Abhishek and said that this is going to be his "best film" in his opinion. In an interview with news agency ANI, the director recalled his meeting with Abhishek in Australia and how after his conversation with him, he saw the "innocence" of his mother in his eyes.

