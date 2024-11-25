I Want To Talk box office collection day 3: Abhishek Bachchan film witnesses dip in earnings but finally earns 1 crore

I Want To Talk box office collection

The film earned only ₹25 lakh on day one and ₹55 lakh on day two. On day three, the film earned ₹50 lakh nett in India as per early estimates. So far, I Want To Talk has earned ₹1.30 crore.

I Want To Talk had an overall 14.55% Hindi occupancy on Sunday. It earned much less than Abhishek's last theatrical release Ghoomer (2023). As per Sacnilk.com, on day three, Ghomer had earned ₹1.5 crore.

I Want To Talk review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Abhishek fully utilises his real life demeanour as a chill guy with some of the best one liners in the room, for his character. ‘Speaking in between when two Sens are talking is ‘inSensitive’,’ he tells his daughter’s boyfriend. I couldn’t help but spot Abhishek’s dad Amitabh’s own portrayal of an ageing father in Piku here, who is involved, to a fault, in his daughter’s life. There are pacing issues with I Want To Talk. The first half is apt, with a conflict at hand and Arjun’s plan of action. The second half, however, is unnecessarily stretched initially and almost wears you out. It ends on a good, hopeful note though."

About I Want To Talk

In the film, Abhishek plays Arjun, who is on the cusp of life-altering surgery as he navigates a complex relationship with his daughter. I Want To Talk also stars Johny Lever, Ahilya Bamroo, Banita Sandhu, and Pearle Maaney, among others. It released in theatres globally on November 22. Shoojit and Ronnie Lahiri produced the project under Rising Sun Films.

Recently, Shoojit talked about casting Abhishek and said that this is going to be his "best film" in his opinion. In an interview with news agency ANI, the director recalled his meeting with Abhishek in Australia and how after his conversation with him, he saw the "innocence" of his mother in his eyes.