Archana Puran Singh asks Kapil Sharma to pick between her, Navjot Singh Sidhu. Here's what he said

Navjot Singh Sidhu returned to Kapil Sharma's show after a gap of five years. After he hijacked his former spot, Archana Puran Singh's chair, on Saturday's episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix India, Archana asked Kapil to pick between the two of them. Archana Puran Singh asks Kapil Sharma to choose between her and Navjot Singh Sidhu

Archana vs Navjot on Kapil Sharma's show

Saturday's episode began with Kapil getting surprised that Navjot Singh Sidhu is back on the show and on his coveted chair. The former cricketer-turned-politician said he's back on popular demand. Archana, who replaced Navjot on the chair five years ago, intervened and protested against getting dethroned. She then asked Kapil to choose between her and Navjot – who he wants to be seated at the chair on his show.

Kapil, in his attempt to dodge the tricky question, replied that they should have an arm wrestling competition, with the winner taking over the chair. A disappointed Archana dismissed Kapil's suggestion. She then brought out her “Brahmastra” against Navjot Singh Sidhu – his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu. After his wife asked him to vacate the seat, Navjot Singh Sidhu promptly did so.

However, Archana and Navjot Singh Sidhu then hugged warmly, before Archana took back her chair. Navjot Singh Sidhu and his wife were then revealed to be the special guests on Saturday's episode, along with his fellow former cricketer Harbhajan Singh and his actor-wife Geeta Basra.

Navjot Singh Sidhu flirts with Archana

Later in the episode, Archana jokingly told Navjot Singh Sidhu that she keeps him in her prayers ever since he left the show so that Archana can keep her job. Archana also complimented him on his looks, to which Navjot Singh Sidhu said that the compliment will keep him young for several years. Kapil then pulled Navjot Singh Sidhu's leg and said he's not seen a man flirt so openly in front of his wife.

The Great Indian Kapil Show's ongoing season 2 has had guests like Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Jr NTR, and Janhvi Kapoor among others. A new episode drops every Saturday at 8 pm on Netflix India.