Former WWE wrestler says he was hurt by Kapil Sharma’s jokes on him, exposes show for using fake fan comments

Saurav Gurjar calls out Kapil Sharma

In a recent podcast by the YouTube channel, The Rich, Saurav alleged that Kapil's jokes were misleading, as he used fabricated fan comments to mock him on the show.

In a section called, Post Ka Postmortem, Kapil read comments left on celebrities' official social media accounts. In this episode, Kapil picked a picture of Saurav with Ranbir, and made a comment, which read, “Lagta hai, Ranbir ne nayi gaadi li hai B M BABLU (It seems Ranbir has bought a new car, BM Bablu)."

Talking about the whole episode, Saurav said, in Hindi, “We all believe that all the comments that Kapil reads out in the picture are true and real... But that is not the case. There was a picture of me and Ranbir... He read the B M BABLU comment, and made a joke about my personality, when I got to know about it, I didn’t like that”.

“I went back to the picture to see the comment and couldn’t find it. When I called it out at that time, Kapil’s team started writing those comments, but one can see the time and date when that it made. I didn’t like the whole thing and using fake comments just for laughs,” he added.

More about the claims

In the said episode, Ranbir joined Kapil’s show with Anubhav Singh Bassi to promote Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar. It was part of The Kapil Sharma Show Season 2, and aired in March 2023. As Ranbir doesn't have an Instagram page, Kapil got images of him from different accounts. Kapil initially inquired as to whether Saurav Gurjar was his trainer, but Ranbir responded that he was his co-star. Saurav Gurjar was seen lifting Ranbir onto his back in the picture.

At that time too, Saurav had slammed Kapil through social media. "Aap ache insaan hain @KapilSharmaK9 Logun ko hasate hain lekin aap aur apki team ne yeh jhoothe comments dhikhaye hain... This is not acceptable (You are a good person @KapilSharmaK9 You make people laugh but how can you and your team show these false comments on someone's social media. This is not acceptable”.

The comedian has not responded on this matter so far.