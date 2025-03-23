'Better than other nepo kids': Archana Puran Singh's son Aaryamann's hilarious act as waiter leaves internet in splits

Bollywood actor Archana Puran Singh recently spent a day with her family, enjoying a fun pav bhaji challenge. In her latest vlog, she was seen going out for a family breakfast in Mumbai. However, what caught everyone's attention was her son Aaryamann's acting skills. Archana Puran Singh's son impresses internet with his acting chops.

Aaryamann's act as a waiter impresses internet

As they reached the restaurant and were about to order, Aaryamann turned into a waiter and started reciting the menu. He was seen wearing a t-shirt and carrying a sling bag. His humorous act not only made his family laugh their hearts out but also left the internet in splits. The clip surfaced online, and many users felt he was "better than nepo kids."

One of the comments read, "He definitely has a craft and a great sense of humour." Another comment said, "Humour directly from his Mum." One internet user wrote, "Dude, he’s sooo good; he deserves roles." Another commented, "He’s good, but since both parents are actors and artists, this makes him a nepo kid too. But glad to see he’s way better than others." Another wrote, "Tapori... Accent and acting both too good..." Another commented, "He is next babu bhaiya (Paresh Rawal's character from Hera Pheri)."

While internet users couldn't stop laughing at Aaryamann's act and praising him, his Instagram profile reveals that he actually wants to be a singer. He released his first single, Samaa, produced by Kabir Hiranandani, on 13 January. This was followed by Banjaara and For You. His most recent music video, Chhoti Baatein, was directed by his brother Ayushmann Sethi.

Archana Puran Singh’s recent work

Meanwhile, Archana was recently seen in Karan Johar's production Nadaaniyan. The film, which marked Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan's Bollywood debut, failed to impress audiences. It was criticised for its cringe-worthy dialogues and the cast's performances. Directed by Shauna Gautam in her directorial debut, the film is available to watch on Netflix.