Gippy Grewal defends Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor amid harsh reviews for Nadaaniyan: ‘Ye part of life hai’

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor-starrer Nadaaniyan has been receiving majorly poor reviews ever since it released on Netflix. The film was produced by Karan Johar and marked the debut of Saif Ali Khan's eldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan. Karan was also present at the trailer launch of Akaal, along with actor-director Gippy Grewal. Commenting on the backlash to newcomers, Gippy said that it is part of the job and the best way to deal with it is to move ahead with the work. (Also read: Karan Johar reacts to Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor getting trolled for Nadaaniyan: ‘Mujhe bas taras aata hai’) Gippy Grewal spoke on the negative reception of Nadaaniyan.

What Gippy said

During the trailer launch, Gippy said, “Jab maine apni shuruaat kari thi toh mere aas paas ke bohot log bolte the yaar ab ye kya banayga? Hum Carry On Jatta le ke aye the toh bohot logo ke muh se suna ki ye toh aise lage hue he jaise 100 crore kar denge! Kar hi diya! Toh mujhe lagta hain aisa kuch nahi hain, ye cheezein apko boost up karti hain (When I started many said now what will he do? During Carry on Jatta many doubted the film but it did cross 100 cr. So I think these things give you a boost).”

He went on to add, “Woh bachche naye hain, ho sakte hain kisi ko film achchi lagi ho kisi ko naa lagi ho… Jab Saif Ali Khan sir ki pehli film ayi hogi toh unko bhi logo ne bola hoga but aj toh koi nahi bol sakta na? Toh mujhe lagta he ki ye cheezein chalti rehti he time by time, part of life he itna issue hai nahi (They are newcomers and it may be the case that some did not like the film. When Saif Ali Khan had debuted many might have told him off too but now no one can. So I think these things happen. One must carry on with the work).”

About Nadaaniyan

Nadaaniyan is a teen romantic comedy directed by Shauna Gautam in her directorial debut. The film marked Ibrahim's debut alongside Boney Kapoor's daughter, Khushi Kapoor. Released on Netflix on 7 March, it opened to negative reviews. The film was criticised for its cringe-worthy dialogues, and the internet was unimpressed with the acting chops of the lead actors. The film also stars Archana Puran Singh, Meezaan Jafri, Dia Mirza, Jugal Hansraj, Suniel Shetty, Mahima Chaudhry, and others.