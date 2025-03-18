Karan Johar reacts to Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor getting trolled for Nadaaniyan: ‘Mujhe bas taras aata hai’

Filmmaker Karan Johar launched Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, in Bollywood with his film Nadaaniyan. However, the film received backlash for its cringe-worthy dialogues, and even the cast's performances were criticised. Now, during the trailer launch event of his upcoming production Akaal, the filmmaker addressed the criticism surrounding the film. Karan Johar reacts to Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor being trolled for Nadaaniyan.

(Also Read: Karan Johar reveals mom Hiroo Johar asks why he gets awards, questions his outfits. See his post on her 82nd birthday)

Karan Johar on Nadaaniyan backlash

During the event, when asked about Nadaaniyan and the trolling of Ibrahim and Khushi Kapoor, Karan said, "Main bas ye hi kahunga, ek purani film ka alfaaz hai ki kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna... chhodo bekaar ki baatein, beet na jaaye raina" (I would just say this—there’s a famous line from an old film: People will always talk; it's their job to do so… let go of unnecessary chatter before the night slips away)."

He further talked about harsh reviews by critics and trolls, “My relationship with the critics never changes towards them according to their reviews. That is your work. I don't have any conspiracy theory that they are doing it deliberately to bring down the film. Kabhi kabhi trollers karte hain, voh bhi benaam log hai, bechare unka apna problem hai, voh hum par nikal rahe hain. Unke liye mujhe bas taras aata hai aur kuch nahi (Sometimes, trolls do these things, but they are nameless people, poor souls who are venting their own problems on us. I only feel pity for them, nothing else)."

He further added, “I genuinely respect all the critics. But when you read certain things, you think they are someone's daughter and son, their parents also read those things. A critic wrote, I want to kick this film. I have a problem with those people who write this.

Karan also playfully referenced his films when he said, "I don't have problem with any critics, Aapki raaye hai, hum accept karte hain, humari bhi Nadaaniyan hai, kuch Gustakhiyan hain toh kabhi Gehraiyaan hain (You have your opinions, and we accept them. We too have our moments of naivety, some missteps, and at times, even deep emotions)," leading to cheers from the crowd. He also said, “But when you say such things, it’s a reflection on you and not on the film.”

About Nadaaniyan

Nadaaniyan is a teen romantic comedy directed by Shauna Gautam in her directorial debut. The film marked Ibrahim's debut alongside Boney Kapoor's daughter, Khushi Kapoor. Released on Netflix on 7 March, it opened to negative reviews. The film was criticised for its cringe-worthy dialogues, and the internet was unimpressed with the acting chops of the lead actors. The film also stars Archana Puran Singh, Meezaan Jafri, Dia Mirza, Jugal Hansraj, Suniel Shetty, Mahima Chaudhry, and others.

About Akaal

Directed by Gippy Grewal, Akaal marks Karan Johar’s first Punjabi film as a producer. The film stars Nimrat Khaira, Nikitin Dheer, Gurpreet Ghuggi, and others in key roles.

Sharing the news of their collaboration, Karan wrote on Instagram, "Our happy faces lapping up all the excitement that you guys showed for our collaboration - Akaal! Standing tall on the cusp of changing horizons of films - marking our entrance into Punjabi cinema with the strongest, kindest & warmest hands to guide us through - @gippygrewal and team. Thank you for being our pillars of strength, we cannot wait to experience this magic with you. It’s true, sacche Punjabi logon ke dil bohot bade hote hain... aur humein iss dil mein aur aapke cinema gharon mein jagah dene ke liye bohot bohot shukriya! #Akaal releasing worldwide in cinemas on 10 April, in Punjabi & Hindi."