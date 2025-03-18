‘Ibrahim Ali Khan is better than Saif Ali Khan in his debut film’: Vikram Bhatt supports actor amid Nadaaniyan backlash

Vikram supports Ibrahim and Khushi

In an interview with Galatta India, Vikram shared his perspective on Nadaaniyan, admitting that while the film itself didn't resonate with him, he didn't find any major flaws in the acting abilities of Ibrahim and Khushi. The film marked the debut of Ibrahim, who is the son of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.

Vikram said, “I am not able to understand the trolling that the film is facing on social media as I like both the lead actors—Khushi and Ibrahim. I liked Ibrahim, it’s a different matter whether the film is good or not. But these days, there is an argument about nepotism, and to win that argument, you have to be superb, but that’s not fair for newcomers. It’s his first film. Who does superb in their first film? He has a presence in front of the camera, you can tell that he knows acting. So, I am sad about this whole thing.”

He added, “I didn’t find any problem in his acting. The film wasn’t the type that I would watch, but I am also not the target audience for this film. It’s for Gen Z and the teenagers. As a director, I found Ibrahim and Khushi good.... Ibrahim also looks like Saif, so how will you not compare? But he proves himself even by that comparison. I think he is at par with Saif and way better than Saif’s performance in his debut films. I can give you in writing that Ibrahim will be a big star.”

Nadaaniyan gets trolled

Following its release, the film received a mixed response from audiences and social media users, with opinions sharply divided. One aspect that drew particular flak was the film's dialogue, which was ridiculed and criticised on social media platforms. The dialogues have been written by Ishita Moitra, known for her contributions to Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Call Me Bae, and Half Girlfriend. She collaborated with Jehan Handa, who has previously lent his writing expertise to the series Showtime.

The film marked the directorial debut of Shauna Gautam. It is produced by Karan Johar's banner. Apart from Ibrahim and Khushi, the film also stars Jugal Hansraj, Dia Mirza, Suniel Shetty, and Mahima Chaudhary. The film was released on Netflix.