Karan Johar reveals mom Hiroo Johar asks why he gets awards, questions his outfits. See his post on her 82nd birthday

Filmmaker Karan Johar has wished his mother, Hiroo Johar, with a sweet note on her 82nd birthday. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Karan also shared his old pictures with Hiroo Johar. Karan also wrote in his note how Hiroo grounds and reprimands him. (Also Read | Karan Johar shuts down speculation around his weight loss: ‘It’s about being healthy’) Karan Johar wished mom Hiroo Johar on Instagram.

Karan Johar wishes mom with old pics

In the first photo, a young Karan hugged Hiroo as he lay on a bed. In the picture he was dressed in a blue and black outfit. Hiroo was seen in a green suit. The next photo, a black and white showed toddler Karan in his mother's arms. Both of them smiled in the photo. The picture seemingly clicked on his birthday, showed Hiroo looking at Karan.

Karan shares how his mom grounds, scolds him

Sharing the photos, Karan captioned the post, "My mom turns 82 today… I only have gratitude in my heart to the universe for giving me the privilege of being born to her ….She grounds me everyday ('they gave you an award??? Why??) she centres me ('be grateful … it could go away some day')."

"She reprimands me chapter 1 ('what are you wearing Karan???') she reprimands me chapter 2 ('you are always on the phone!!!!') BUT she is my world, my galaxy and my big love story with and of life (red heart emojis) love you Mama (hug face emojis)," he added.

Celebs wish Hiroo

Reacting to the post, actor Kajol wrote, “Happy happy birthday, Heeru Aunty.” Gauahar Khan, Sikandar Kher, Manish Malhotra and Neelam Kothari Soni also wished Hiroo. Shilpa Shetty, Tiger Shroff, Zoya Akhtar, Aditi Rao Hydari and others, too reacted to the post with red hearts and sweet birthday wishes for Hiroo.

About Johar family

Karan is the son of Hiroo and her late husband, renowned filmmaker Yash Johar. He became a father to Yash and Roohi in February 2017 via surrogacy. He named his son Yash after his late father and chose Roohi as an anagram of Hiroo.