Karan Johar shuts down speculation around his weight loss: ‘It’s about being healthy’

Filmmaker Karan Johar's weight loss has been making waves on social media, with many fans and followers taking notice of his dramatic transformation. Some even speculated that he may have used Ozempic, a medication often associated with weight loss. However, according to the filmmaker, his new physique is simply a result of his commitment to opting for a healthier lifestyle. Also read: Controversial weight loss drug linked to Karan Johar: Is Ozempic safe or a health risk? In recent times, Karan was spotted at various recent public events in a toned-down look, which attracted attention on social media.(Instagram)

Karan Johar on his dramatic weight loss

During an interaction with India Today Digital on the green carpet before the IIFA Digital Awards 2025, Karan has finally laid the speculation to rest, attributing his weight loss to a commitment to discipline and a healthy lifestyle.

He said, “Being healthy, eating right, exercising, doing your best to look good that’s what it’s about”. Although Karan didn't explicitly address the Ozempic speculation, his response conveyed that his weight loss was achieved through healthy habits.

When another journalist pressed him for details on his routine, Karan playfully remarked, “If I do that, I'll give my secret away”.

KJo on rumours of using Ozempic for weight loss

Last year, sharing a screenshot of a tweet on X (formerly Twitter), the filmmaker clarified that his weight loss was healthy. The screenshot featured a tweet that read, “Maheep (Maheep Kapoor) rightly called out people for using Ozempic for fast weight loss and driving it out of stock for people with diabetes. Hope she calls out Karan Johar too, the producer of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives.”

The X user was speaking about Maheep's comment on the Netflix show Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. She criticised people for using Ozempic for weight loss, leading to a shortage of diabetic patients who rely on the drug.

Reacting to the same, Karan wrote on Instagram Stories, “Being healthy and eating well and reinventing the wheel of your own nutrition! Aur Ozempic ko mile credit (And the credit goes to Ozempic)??”

Ozempic was first approved in 2017 by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as an injectable drug to help 'lower blood sugar levels in adults with Type 2 diabetes mellitus, in addition to diet and exercise'. In recent times, it has gained popularity as a weight loss drug.