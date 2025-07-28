Parmeet Sethi opens up about marital struggles with Archana Puran Singh: ‘We were fighting a lot’

Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi are widely adored for their candid chemistry and light-hearted banter, which they often share through their popular YouTube vlogs. But behind the laughter lies a journey marked by challenges, growth, and unwavering commitment. In a recent conversation with their son Aryamann Sethi on his YouTube channel, Parmeet revealed that their marriage once went through a deeply difficult phase. Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi's relationship has thrived for over thirty years, and they now happily raise two sons Aaryamann and Ayushmaan.

Parmeet opens up about tense phase in life

“I did the Art of Living course. Archana forced me to do it. We were going through a very bad time as husband and wife. We were fighting a lot. She said, come and do the course. I did not want to do it. I went to Bangalore, did the course," said Parmeet.

He added, “After the course, mere andar jo jo cheezein thi, jo jo kachra pada hua tha in my soul, in my being, vo sab bahar aa gaya. (After the course, all the things bottled inside me came out.) I cried loudly for my sister who had died earlier. I cried to my heart’s content. I used to diet a lot during that time, but during the meditation, I imagined myself eating rich food. After that, all my physical ailments were gone after that day.”

Archana and Parmeet's love story

The couple's story is one of resilience. After Archana's first marriage ended in divorce, she was reluctant to marry again. But that changed after she met Parmeet at a party. Despite a seven-year age gap, their bond deepened quickly.

They lived together for four years before eloping and secretly marrying in 1992. They kept their marriage private due to concerns over Archana’s acting career.

Parmeet’s parents initially disapproved, worried about Archana’s older age and her professional life, but they eventually accepted her with open arms. Now, more than three decades later, the couple remains happily married, raising two sons, Aaryamann and Ayushmaan.