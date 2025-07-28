Kapil Sharma reveals why Aamir Khan rejected his invite to The Great Indian Kapil Show for Sitaare Zameen Par

Comedian Kapil Sharma's show, The Great Indian Kapil Show's new season opened with Salman Khan as the guest, and since then, the comedian has hosted several celebrities, including Ajay Devgn, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan and others. In the recent episode, Kapil invited journalist Saurabh Dwivedi, Samdish, Raj Shamani and Kamya Jani, and had some fun conversations with them about their podcasts. Kapil Sharma says Aamir Khan rejected his invite for The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Why Aamir Khan turned down Kapil Sharma's invite

During the conversation, Kapil joked about how Saurabh sits with a pile of papers in his hand to interview a celebrity and said, “You did an episode with Aamir Khan that was five and a half hours long. I have yet to watch it. I’ll watch it during my summer vacation. Inhone interview nahi liya, inhone nichod diya unko pura (he didn't take an interview, he wrung him dry). Aapko nahi laga kurta aur chappal hi bachi thi, vo bhi le lete hain? (Don't you think only his kurta and slippers were left? You could have taken that too)."

Saurabh then explained how Aamir is an interesting personality who has a lot of things to share, just like any other person who has struggled in life and worked across different fields. Kapil then joked about how Aamir turned down his offer to promote Sitaare Zameen Par on The Great Indian Kapil Show and said, “I called Aamir Bhai to invite him here for Sitaare Zameen Par. He said, ‘Nahi, maine saara hi unko de aaya hu, unse le liya karo aage se (No, I’ve given everything to them—take it from them from now on).’”

While Aamir didn’t come to The Great Indian Kapil Show to promote his film, the superstar had invited Kapil and his team—Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda—to his house for a friendly meet with the cast of Sitaare Zameen Par. Ranbir Kapoor also joined them, and all of them were seen jamming to songs.

Next on The Great Indian Kapil Show

The next guests on Kapil Sharma's show are Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha. The promo shows Parineeti talking about her first meeting with Raghav in London and revealed searching for his height on Google afterwards. The promo also shows Raghav claiming that elections are easier than winning a wife’s heart and talking about Parineeti’s manifesting power.