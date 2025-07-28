Sanjay Dutt says he can never detach from Salman Khan, opens up on his friendship with ‘circuit’ Arshad Warsi

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt’s pairing with Arshad Warsi in the film Munna Bhai MBBS won the hearts of audiences, and he will soon be seen sharing the screen with him once again. In a chat with Curly Tales, Sanjay opened up about two of his most treasured relationships in Bollywood—with Salman Khan and Arshad Warsi. Sanjay Dutt on his equation with Salman Khan and Arshad Warsi.

Sanjay Dutt on bond with Salman Khan and Arshad Warsi

Recalling memories associated with an old picture of Salman, Sanjay said, “I think it’s from the time of Saajan. Salman is a lovely person, he’s like a younger brother to me. I can’t detach from him—he is my brother.”

Sanjay and Salman have worked together in several films like Dus, Saajan, Chal Mere Bhai and more. At a pre-release event for Sikandar, Salman had even announced a film with Sanjay, revealing it would be an action film. Further details are still awaited.

Sanjay couldn't stop smiling when shown a photo with Arshad and quipped, “He is my Circuit. One of the most amazing people. His comic timing is incredible, and he’s such a sweet and genuine friend.”

Their on-screen pairing as Munna Bhai and Circuit in Rajkumar Hirani’s Munna Bhai MBBS and Lage Raho Munna Bhai remains one of the most iconic duos in Bollywood. Their chemistry and effortless camaraderie were among the highlights of both films.

Sanjay and Arshad will soon reunite in Ahmed Khan’s comedy-drama Welcome to the Jungle. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon and Lara Dutta, among others. It is expected to release later this year.

Sanjay Dutt's upcoming movie

Meanwhile, Sanjay is gearing up for his upcoming film Dhurandhar, directed by Uri: The Surgical Strike filmmaker Aditya Dhar. The ensemble cast includes Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan and Sara Arjun. The film is slated to release in cinemas on 5 December 2025.