Step inside Arshad Warsi's 150-year-old sprawling Portuguese bungalow in Goa, which can be yours for 75,000 per night

Actor Arshad Warsi just gave fans a brief tour of Casa Zen, a 150-year-old Portuguese home in Goa that he and his wife Maria Goretti have restored. Taking to Instagram, Arshad gave a glimpse of the five-bedroom house located in Saligao, North Goa. (Also Read | Arshad Warsi says Stree 2 was the last good film he saw, praises Rajkummar Rao: ‘I really liked it’) Arshad Warsi bought his house a few years ago.

Arshad Warsi gives glimpse inside his Goa home

The house, painted in white and different shades of brown, has colourful floors. A huge swimming pool with a beautiful deck near it is also a part of the house. Massive vases with plants were also kept around the pool.

As he walked around the house, furniture--almirahs, chairs, tables and couches, of different colours were seen in the video. Beautiful art pieces hung on the walls. Some indoor plants were also seen. In the video, Arshad said, "I just can't get enough of my beautiful house in Goa. Absolutely crazy about it. Every day, there is a new place to chill."

Inside the old Portuguese home

Arshad then gave his fans a glimpse of his garden, which has a mango tree. He also spoke about how he loves the greenery. After stepping outdoors, Arshad continued, “Today I've decided to come and sit here. Just outside the house. Look at it, so much greenery.”

The actor continued, "Lovely mangoes on my tree. It's time to sit here and relax and thank my stars and thank everybody who is responsible for giving me such a beautiful life. Thank you." Sharing the video, Arshad captioned it, "Just a thank you to everyone (hug face emojis)."

More about Arshad's home

The couple has kept the original Portuguese architecture with high ceilings, pillars, and big wooden windows. However, they have used bold colours and added many plants inside the house.

The dining room has jungle-themed wallpaper, with seating painted in greens and earthy tones of blue and purple. The corridor has a bright blue and gold cabinet. Several figurines have also been kept around the house. The entrance of the hose has indigo-textured walls.

One of the bedrooms has white and cream walls with bright lights on them. Arshad has also attached solar panels to the roof of his home. While the outdoor walls have been coloured in white, streaks of indigo and yellow also find their mark on them.

Tourists can book the house for vacations

As per Wildflower Villas, the team that manages the property, the house is available to people on rent for vacations. The entire house can be rented at ₹75,000 (plus taxes) per night.

About Arshad's new films

Fans will see Arshad with Akshay Kumar in Jolly LLB 3. The Subhash Kapoor directorial is set to hit the theatres on September 19, 2025. He also has Welcome To The Jungle along with Jackie Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Tusshar Kapoor, Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Disha Patani, Johnny Lever and Rajpal Yadav.