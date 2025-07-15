Lokesh Kanagaraj reacts to Sanjay Dutt being ‘angry’ at him over ‘wasted’ role in Leo: I'm not the greatest filmmaker…

Recently, Sanjay Dutt made news when he candidly admitted that he was ‘angry’ at Lokesh Kanagaraj for ‘wasting’ him in the Vijay-starrer Leo. In an interview with THR India, the director responded to the statement, admitting that he must’ve made a ‘mistake’ while writing Sanjay’s role. (Also Read: Sanjay Dutt says he is ‘angry’ with Lokesh Kanagaraj for small role in Leo: ‘He wasted me’) Sanjay Dutt worked with Lokesh Kanagaraj in the Vijay-starrer Leo.

Lokesh Kanagaraj responds to Sanjay Dutt’s statement

Lokesh was asked about what Sanjay said and if he believes his writing ‘failed’ when it came to the Bollywood star’s character. He said, “No, he called me after that immediately, and he said, ‘I made a comment very funnily, but people just cut it and put it. It looks so awkward, and I didn’t mean it, Loki’. I said, ‘No problem, sir’.”

Lokesh then admitted that he might’ve made a mistake while writing Sanjay’s role, stating, “Probably, I would’ve done. I am not a genius or some greatest filmmaker in the world to not do something which may dip other characters. I’ve done so many mistakes in my films. It’s all learning, no? So, yeah, I’ll probably do one of the best roles with Sanjay Dutt, sir.”

What did Sanjay Dutt say?

Last week, while promoting the Kannada film KD – The Devil with Shilpa Shetty and Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay spoke about playing Vijay’s character Leo’s father, Antony Das, in the 2023 film. He said, “I loved working with Thalapathy Vijay. I am angry at Lokesh because he did not give me a big role. He wasted me.”

In the same interaction, Sanjay stated that he respects Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. “I look up to them and learn from them. I have worked with Rajinikanth in multiple movies. He is the most humble person,” he said. He also called Ajith a ‘close friend’, claiming that he ‘loves’ him.

Lokesh’s Coolie starring Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Monisha Blessy and Kaali Venkat will be released in theatres on August 14. It will clash with Ayan Mukerji’s Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-starrer War 2.