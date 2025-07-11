Sanjay Dutt says he is ‘angry’ with Lokesh Kanagaraj for small role in Leo: ‘He wasted me’

Actor Sanjay Dutt was in Chennai with the rest of the cast of KD- The Devil, where he interacted with the press and talked about his career and films. During the interaction, Sanjay had a cheeky response in relation to director Lokesh Kanagaraj, revealing that he is ‘angry’ with him because of the limited role in Leo. (Also read: Karan Johar shuts down rumours of him being unwell with cheeky reply: ‘Internet pe logon ne mujhe maar hi dala tha’) Sanjay Dutt worked with director Lokesh Kanagaraj in Coolie.

What Sanjay said

During the interaction, Sanjay was asked about his bond with the likes of Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. In response, he said, "I respect Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, they are my seniors. I look up to them and learn from them. I have worked with Rajinikanth in multiple movies. He is the most humble person. I also loved working with Thalapathy Vijay."

Vijay and Sanjay Dutt in a still from Leo.

Sanjay worked with Thalapathy Vijay in Leo, where he played Leo's father Antony Das. He went on to add, “I am angry at Lokesh because he did not give me a big role. He wasted me… I love Ajith sir. I am a close friend of his. I have watched several Rajini sir's films. I am looking forward to watching Coolie. I will also watch Thug Life for Kamal sir.”

Lokesh Kanagaraj's upcoming film is Coolie, which is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. It stars Rajinikanth in the lead role. Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR and Monisha Blessy make up the rest of the cast. Coolie will release in theatres on 14 August.

Meanwhile, KD also stars Dhruva Sarja, Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Shilpa Shetty, and Reeshma Nanaiah.