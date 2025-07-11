Karan Johar shuts down rumours of him being unwell with cheeky reply: ‘Internet pe logon ne mujhe maar hi dala tha’

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar recently grabbed attention with his weight loss transformation. His recent picture with Samay Raina had fans worried if he was unwell. Now, during the trailer launch event of Dhadak 2, Karan finally addressed the rumours about his health, stating he is "perfectly healthy". Karan Johar talked about people being 'concerned' about his health after weight loss.

Karan Johar on internet being concerned about his health

Reacting to a compliment about his looks from a reporter during an interaction with the media, Karan cleared the air on his health and said, "Internet pe toh logon ne mujhe maara hi dala tha. Unhone kaha ki yeh kya hogaya hai, yeh kaunsi beemari paal raha hai Karan. Toh main un sab se kehna chahta hun, meri sehat bilkul theek hain. Main bhut khush hun infact I have never felt lighter on my feet (People on the internet have already declared me dead. They said, "What has happened to him? What kind of illness is Karan carrying?" So I want to tell all of them—my health is absolutely fine. I'm very happy. In fact, I've never felt lighter on my feet)."

Karan added, "There's only one reason for the weight loss: I’ve adopted many things to improve my wellness in life. Toh main zinda hun aur zinda rahunga. Pehle main netizen jo keh rahe hain, unse kahunga ki main bhut saal jeena chahta hun specially for my kids. Sabke liye mere andar bhut saari kahaniyan baaki hain, unhe darshana baaki hai abhi (So I am alive, and I will continue to live. First, I want to tell all the netizens saying things—I want to live for many more years, especially for my kids. I still have many stories left within me to show the world)."

Since Karan has lost a significant amount of weight, there were speculations about him using the weight-loss drug Ozempic to achieve this transformation. However, the filmmaker has repeatedly denied using it and revealed that the change was due to lifestyle modifications.

About Karan Johar’s upcoming film

Backed by Dharma Productions, Dhadak 2 is a spiritual sequel to Karan’s Dhadak, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. The film portrays how Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri fight caste-based discrimination in their college and personal lives to stay together. Saurabh Sachdeva plays a key role and is scheduled to release in cinemas on 1 August.