Karan Johar’s latest picture looking thin gets social media users worried about his health: ‘Hope he is fine’

Filmmaker Karan Johar’s weight loss has been making waves on social media for months, with many speculating about the possible use of Ozempic, a drug often linked to weight loss. And his recent photo, showing a significantly thinner frame, has sparked fresh concern among social media users, with some saying he looks unwell. Samay Raina posted a picture with Karan Johar.

Karan Johar’s new pic gets fans worried

Earlier this week, comedian Samay Raina took to Instagram to share a picture of himself with Karan Johar. Sharing the image on his Instagram Stories, Samay wrote, “The guy who launched India’s best talent”.

Karan’s noticeably thin frame immediately caught attention as he stands in a light grey, loose-fitting outfit. Beside him, Samay is seen smiling in a casual grey T-shirt and dark trousers, accessorised with black sunglasses.

The photo has sparked concern among fans, who are worried about his health after noticing his significant weight loss. Many are taking to the comment section on a Reddit post to express their concerns, with some commenting that he appears "unwell".

“He looks like Mr. Burns from Simpson,” one wrote, with another sharing, “He has already clarified that he is on a combination of strict diet , sports/workout regime... He looks terrible, but I really don't think he is suffering from some big illness.”

“He was so nice earlier. Don’t know what’s his obsession with losing weight and looking like a malnutrition guy,” one wrote. Another social media user shared, “I hope he’s doing well and in good health. Given that it’s just him and his mother taking care of his kids”.

One mentioned, “Looks ill.. No matter who ever tries to defend him”. One social media user shared that he looks like his “dadu”. “Is he suffering from something? Don't think this kind of weight loss is anywhere near healthy,” one comment read. Another read, “Don’t think he looks healthy and I’m serious. I hope he’s ok”.

“Omg! I feel bad for him,” one shared. Another wondered if it is Ozempic side effects, writing, “He is shrinking and aging faster than expected.’

More about Karan’s weight loss

Since 2024, Karan has been grabbing attention on social media after transforming his physique. Earlier in 2024, although the filmmaker clarified that the drastic results were all due to his healthy weight loss and diet choices, many speculated he was on weight loss drugs.

In October, 2024, Karan himself reacted to rumours of 'using Ozempic for fast weight loss' after Maheep Kapoor's comment on the Netflix show, Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. Reacting to a tweet, he had written on Instagram Stories, “Being healthy and eating well and reinventing the wheel of your own nutrition! Aur Ozempic ko mile credit (And the credit goes to Ozempic)??” Instead, Karan credited his weight loss to One Meal a Day (OMAD) diet.