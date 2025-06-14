Pooja Hegde is ‘third wheel’ in Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi's Manali bromance, say fans; Katrina Kaif reacts

Actors Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Pooja Hegde are soaking up the scenic beauty of Manali on a fun-filled getaway. Ishaan took to social media to share glimpses of their trip to the hill station, but it was his playful bromance with Siddhant that truly stole the spotlight. Even their Phone Bhoot co-star Katrina Kaif couldn’t resist reacting to the pictures. (Also Read: Ishaan Khatter takes the stage with BTS' Mic Drop for Miss World 2025; leaves desi K-pop fans unimpressed: ‘Ye kya hai?’) Pooja Hedge, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi chill in Manali.

Pooja Hegde, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Manali

On Saturday, Ishaan dropped a series of photos on Instagram capturing moments from his trip with Pooja and Siddhant. In the first photo, Siddhant and Ishaan are seen sitting on a hillside, laughing heartily. The second picture shows Ishaan flaunting his six-pack abs while looking at Siddhant’s phone. In another, Pooja poses for a selfie with the boys against a jungle backdrop. One more picture shows Ishaan photographing Siddhant and posing with a group of children.

Sharing the pictures, Ishaan captioned the post: “Manali shanali with @siddhantchaturvedi @hegdepooja 🏔️🍑 Rains, roads and realness, but a fun adventure – no thanks to traffic.” Katrina Kaif commented on the post, calling the trio “cutiess.”

Fans were delighted by the easy camaraderie between Siddhant and Ishaan. One comment read, “We’d love to see more of the bromance between you and Sidd, with Pooja seeming like the third wheel.” Another said, “It’s giving Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani vibes.” A third added, “The best bromance,” while one fan joked, “Ishaan and Siddhant should star in a romcom.”

Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Pooja Hegde’s upcoming projects

Ishaan’s recent film Homebound, also starring Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor, was screened at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival and received a nine-minute standing ovation, leaving the cast, director Neeraj Ghaywan, and producer Karan Johar in tears. He also has Netflix series The Royals season 2 in pipeline.

Siddhant is currently gearing up for the release of Dhadak 2, also produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The film, co-starring Triptii Dimri, is scheduled to hit cinemas on 1 August.

Pooja, on the other hand, has the Bollywood film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai in the pipeline, alongside Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur. Directed by David Dhawan, the film is slated for release in 2026. She also has Vijay’s Jana Nayagan coming up.