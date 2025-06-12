‘K-drama meets Bollywood’: Fans react to Siddhant Chaturvedi romancing Chae Soo-Bin in cute new ad. Watch

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi stars in a new ad with South Korean actor Chae Soo-bin. The K-drama star, who is mostly known for the Netflix series When the Phone Rings, and Siddhant share a breezy chemistry in the ad, which reminded fans of Bollywood romances in the monsoons. Several fans loved the ad and reacted in the comments section of the official account of Crocs Japan. (Also read: Shah Rukh's fans offended as Aamir Khan says he rejected 'boring' Swades: ‘Will be happy when Sitare Zameen Par flops’) Siddhant Chaturvedi with Chae Soo-bin in the new ad.

Siddhant romances Chae Soo-bin

In the new ad shared on Crocs Japan's Instagram account, Chae Soo-bin's character is seen walking on the streets while it's raining. Siddhant's car zooms by and splashes water on her, and then speeds off. She is angry but then sees Siddhant repairing his car tyre across the road. She offers him a shade under her umbrella, giggling. They walk together, and she splashes water on his shoes. Their cute chemistry won over fans who were surprised to see the unusual pairing in the ad.

Fan reactions

A fan commented, “Total K-drama in Bollywood style.” Another said, “Their chemistry in the advertisement gives it such a cinematic feel—it’s like watching a mini K-drama unfold in just a few seconds. The rainy-day aesthetic, the playful interactions, and the way their styles complement each other make it incredibly captivating.”

A second comment read, “Now I want a drama casting them!” “She is so princess coded, so pretty!” said another. Another fan commented, “Wow omg they look so good together!”

Siddhant was last seen in Yudhra, his first solo film as an actor. The action drama starred Malavika Mohanan in the lead role. It was released in theatres last September to mixed reviews and underperformed at the box office.