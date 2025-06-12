Shah Rukh's fans offended as Aamir Khan says he rejected 'boring' Swades: ‘Will be happy when Sitare Zameen Par flops’

Aamir Khan opened a can of worms with his statement on Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Swades. In a recent interview, the actor said he rejected Ashutosh Gowariker's film because he found it 'very boring'. The internet hasn't taken Aamir's comment lightly and has been writing about why Swades is a masterpiece in Indian cinema, with some adding that they would even rejoice if his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par fails. (Also read: Aamir Khan reveals he rejected Shah Rukh's Swades because he found the script ‘boring’: Maine ab tak film dekhi nahi hai) Aamir Khan's comment about finding Shah Rukh Khan's Swades boring has ignited fans on social media.

What Aamir Said?

In an interview with Zoom, Aamir said, “I found it very boring! I had said this to Ashu when he narrated the whole story to me. In fact, I’ll tell you, Ashu narrated the story to me when we were making Lagaan. It was titled Kaveri Amma then. That’s what he told me.”

Shah Rukh fans aren't happy

As soon as the interview dropped, the internet started buzzing with reactions. One comment on X (formerly called Twitter) read, “This portion of a song from Swades has more message than the entire filmography of Aamir👍Swades is the best movie from Indian cinema. Every dialogue and scene of Swades teaches you the values of life.”

Another fan wrote, “I will be very happy when Sitare Zameen par flops, this guy has crossed all limits to demean Srk, despite srk supporting his son's debut film and went to premier as well (sic).”

Another fan commented, “Swades would’ve been really boring with Aamir. It’s Shah Rukh’s eyes - that quiet intensity, the unspoken emotion - that breathe life into Mohan Bhargav. That kind of magic isn’t something the other one could ever replicate”

A fan commented, “Swades still remains so relevant and an significant impact to cinema, Aamir wouldn't do, what SRK did in this film, one of the greatest from Hindi Cinema.”

Another fan commented, “Actually true. If Aamir had done Swades, it would have been boring and no one would have remembered this film. Its Shah Rukh Khan’s remarkable performance what made this a cult classic. The film aged better than Lagaan and still relevent after 20 years.”

About Swades

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Swades is considered one of the best performances of Shah Rukh's career. The film went on to win two national awards in 2004 and has attained cult classic status among film lovers.

The audience will see Aamir Khan next in Sitaare Zameen Par. Directed by RS Prasanna,it will be released in theatres on 20 June.