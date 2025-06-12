Aamir Khan reveals he rejected Shah Rukh's Swades because he found the script ‘boring’: Maine ab tak film dekhi nahi hai

Aamir Khan worked with director Ashutosh Gowariker in Lagaan, which was a huge critical and commercial success. The film even went on to earn an Oscar nomination in the Best Foreign Language Film category. At the time, Ashutosh was also planning to make his next film with Aamir, and narrated the script of Swades to him. In an interview with Zoom, Aamir has shared why he refused to do the film and revealed that he still has not seen it. (Also read: Will Mahabharat be Aamir Khan's last film? Actor breaks silence on buzz around retirement) Aamir Khan opened up about why he said no to Swades, which was made with Shah Rukh Khan.

What Aamir said

During the interaction, Aamir shared the story of why he refused to do Swades. He said, “I found it very boring! I had said this to Ashu when he narrated the whole story to me. In fact, I’ll tell you; Ashu narrated the story to me when we were making Lagaan. It was titled Kaveri Amma then. That’s what he told me.” Kaveri Amma was the name of Mohan Bhargava’s foster mother in the film, which was later titled Swades.

‘Maine ab tak dekhi nahi hai Swades’

Aamir went on to add, “It was a three-hour-long narration. When he asked me how I liked it, I said I want to tell you my first reaction first. I said, ‘I got bored. It’s very important for you to hear this reaction. Ki tera thought kitna bhi noble hain, aur jo tu kehna cha raha hain woh bohot hi sahi cheez hain, aur bohot zaroori bhi hain, lekin itne boring tarike se kahega toh mujhe maza nahi aayega. Baki ka mujhe pata nahi hain but main bore ho gaya hoon. Aapko isko interesting karna hain. Actually maine ab tak film dekhi nahi hain Swades. Toh shayad usne correct kiya hoga… Logo ko Shah Rukh ka kaam khaas pasand aya tha maine ye note kiya tha (What you’re trying to say is very correct, noble. It is important, but if you say this in such a boring manner, I got bored, I don't know about anyone else. I actually haven't seen the film yet, he’d have corrected it, and people would’ve liked it then. I did note that the audience really loved Shah Rukh’s work in it).”

Swades is considered by many to be the best performance of Shah Rukh's career. The film also won two National Awards.

Fan will see Aamir next in Sitaare Zameen Par. Directed by RS Prasanna, the film is a remake of the Spanish movie Campeones. It will release in theatres on June 20.