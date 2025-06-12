Will Mahabharat be Aamir Khan's last film? Actor breaks silence on buzz around retirement

Actor Aamir Khan has quashed rumours about retiring from acting after Mahabharat, a project that he has been passionate about for years. The speculation arose from a podcast interview. Now, Aamir shared that his words were misinterpreted. Also read: Aamir Khan says he has only seen success when it comes to divorce: ‘Shaadi me main kamyab nahi hua hun’ At the moment, Aamir is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par.(AFP)

Aamir clears the air

Aamir set the record straight during the Fan Club segment on Zoom. The actor has clarified that he has no plans to step away from acting at this time.

Aamir said, “Mahabharat is not going to be my last film. Abhi chakkar yeh hain aap kuch bhi bolo, uska wrong meaning humesha nikal aata hai. Mujhse pucha gaya tha aap koi aisi film kare jiske baad aapko koi kaam karne ka mann hi na ho toh voh kaunsi film hogi. ‘Agar’ aap aisi film kare toh. Agar bohot important hai. (Mahabharat is not going to be my last film. The problem is that people misconstrue statements. I was asked if I had to make a film and happily hang my boots, which one would that be? That ‘if’ is very important),” Aamir said.

The actor added, “Material wise mujhe ek hi cheez nazar aati hai jismein voh power hai ki joh karne ke baad shayad mere mann mein yeh khyal uthe ki bas ho gaya. Maine uska jawab iss context mein diya tha. Logon ko laga Mahabharata meri last film hai. Answer ko theek se sunna chahiye. (Material-wise, I see it having the power to satisfy me as an artist and leave happily. I answered the question, and people thought Mahabharata was my last film. At least, listen to the answer carefully)”.

Aamir spoke about his dream project, Mahabharat, in a recent conversation with Raj Shamani for his podcast, which sparked buzz around retirement. He said, “It’s my dream to make Mahabharat, and I will start working on it after the release of Sitaare Zameen Par on June 20. I feel like that’s one project which, once I’ve done it, might leave me with the feeling that there’s nothing more I can do after that. Because the material is like that — it’s layered, emotional, vast in scale, and full of grandeur. Everything that exists in the world can be found in Mahabharat”.

Aamir’s next project

At the moment, Aamir is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par. In the film, he is set to play the role of a basketball coach who is forced to train a team of neurodivergent children for a tournament as a form of punishment. Directed by R.S. Prasanna, the film is a remake of the Spanish movie Campeones and features ten debutant actors: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. It is a spiritual sequel to Aamir's 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on June 20.