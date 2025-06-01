Aamir Khan says Mahabharat might be his last film: ‘There’s nothing more I can do after that’

Bollywood star Aamir Khan is all set to make his comeback to the big screen with Sitaare Zameen Par after the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha. In a recent conversation with Raj Shamani for his podcast, Aamir revealed that his dream project, Mahabharat, might be his last film. (Also Read: Aamir Khan says Hindi films are struggling as 'they've forgotten their roots': South films are mass, very hard-hitting) Aamir Khan revealed that Mahabharat might be his last project. (Photo by Sujit JAISWAL / AFP)(AFP)

Aamir Khan says Mahabharat might be his last film

When asked what the theme of his last film would be, Aamir said, "It’s my dream to make Mahabharat, and I will start working on it after the release of Sitaare Zameen Par on June 20. I feel like that’s one project which, once I’ve done it, might leave me with the feeling that there’s nothing more I can do after that. Because the material is like that — it’s layered, emotional, vast in scale, and full of grandeur. Everything that exists in the world can be found in Mahabharat."

He added, "Well, I hope I die with my shoes on. Like AK Hangal ji used to say, ‘I want to die while working’—that’s what all of us wish for. Lekin agar aap puch rahe hai toh main ek hi cheez jo main soch sakta hun toh voh yeh hai ki shayad Mahabharat karne ke baad mere andar voh emotion aaye ki bus iske baad mujhe kuch nahi karna hai. Shayad, I don't know" (But if you're asking, then the only thing I can think of is that maybe after doing Mahabharat, I feel an emotion that I don’t want to do anything beyond that. Maybe, I don’t know).

Aamir Khan about Mahabharat

Earlier, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Aamir spoke about making his dream project Mahabharat and said, "You can't tell the Mahabharat in one film. So, I am looking at multiple films and we might need multiple directors if we have to plan it in a certain timeline. If we do it one after the other, it will take very long. Like they did with Lord of the Rings, where they shot all three parts together. (We'll do) something like that?"

About Sitaare Zameen Par

Sitaare Zameen Par is a spiritual sequel to Aamir's hit film Taare Zameen Par. The film sees the superstar playing the role of a basketball coach, alongside Genelia D'Souza and ten other debutant actors. Helmed by R. S. Prasanna and produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, the sports drama is scheduled to hit cinemas on 20 June.