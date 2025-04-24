What's up with Aamir Khan's long-in-pipeline Mahabharat movies? Actors shares how it will follow Lord of the Rings path

It's no state secret that Aamir Khan wants to adapt the epic Mahabharat for the big screen. The actor has spoken about it multiple times over the years, often even detailing how he'd want to go about it. Yet, the films are still not in pre-production. However, that may soon change. In a recent interaction, Aamir hinted that work on the film's script may begin this year. Aamir Khan has reaffirmed his intention to adapt Mahabharat for the big screen. (Photo by Sujit JAISWAL / AFP)(AFP)

Aamir Khan on his Mahabharat films

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Aamir was asked about his ambitions for 2025, and the actor responded, "My ambition is to continue telling stories that touch our hearts. The one other ambition I have, on which I am hoping to start work this year, is working on the Mahabharat. That's one of my biggest ambitions. Fingers crossed, I am hoping to start this year. It will take a while because just the writing process will take a few years."

Mahabharat's Lord of the Rings connection

Aamir said that he will be associated with the project as a producer, but did not confirm if he would star in it too. When asked if he would direct the film, he revealed that he was planning to make it a series of three or more films. “You can't tell the Mahabharat in one film. So, I am looking at multiple films and we might need multiple directors if we have to plan it in a certain timeline. If we do it one after the other, it will take very long. Like they did with Lord of the Rings, where they shot all three parts together. (We'll do) something like that?”

It is interesting to note that while all three parts of Lord of the Rings trilogy were shot together, they were all helmed by the same director - Peter Jackson. The trilogy is widely regarded as one of the seminal works of fantasy cinema, and grossed $2.9 billion worldwide, apart from winning 17 Oscars.

Aamir's upcoming work

Aamir Khan will be next seen in Sitaare Zameen Par, a spiritual sequel to his 2008 film, Taare Zameen Par. The actor recently revealed that he plays an unlikable character in the film, unlike the first. While no release date has been announced, the film is scheduled for release in 2025.