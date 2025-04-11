Menu Explore
Orlando Bloom recalls thinking ‘what am I doing here’ after joining The Lord of the Rings: How did this happen?

ANI | | Edited by Ananya Das
Apr 11, 2025 10:30 AM IST

Orlando Bloom said that “it was a feeling of excitement” as he talked about the franchise. Orlando played Legolas, an elf, in the films.

Actor Orlando Bloom recalled shooting for the trilogy of epic fantasy adventure films, The Lord of the Rings. Directed by Peter Jackson, it is based on the novel The Lord of the Rings by English author JRR Tolkien. (Also Read | Gaia Wise on lending voice to Héra in The Lord of the Rings The War of the Rohirrim: ‘She’s a kick-ass character’)

Orlando Bloom as Legolas in The Hobbit (2013).
Orlando Bloom as Legolas in The Hobbit (2013).

"For me, as a young actor, I remember sitting there coming out of drama school with all of these legends," said Orlando during a Lord of the Rings panel at Awesome Con in Washington, DC, adding, "And thinking, 'What am I doing here? How did this happen? This is unbelievable'," reported People.

"It was a feeling of excitement," he added while talking about filming the first of the movies, which was released in 2001.

"I mean, I was 20. We'd read the books and had a sort of understanding of what this could possibly be, but not really knowing anything because it was my first movie experience. I was just like an open vessel, and it's about that sort of anticipation, that excitement, that sort of sense of possibility, that feeling that your whole life is beginning and you're beginning this remarkable journey. If I could bottle that feeling and give it to you all... I think we also never could've known -- I don't think any of us really knew what we were stepping into."

Orlando, who played elf Legolas in the films, was joined by costars Liv Tyler, Sean Astin and Jonathan Rhys-Davies at the panel.

Liv shared that "the whole experience was so exciting and terrifying just to be a part of the whole world, the vastness of the material. I felt so much responsibility, and I still do. I get nervous when I talk about it. There was just so much that we had to learn," as per the outlet.

Talking about her character, Arwen, she said, "is a beautiful character who's a little bit mysterious because there's not as much of her in the books. So we were sort of figuring out how to communicate into the films and create her story, which took a few turns over the years. I guess I'm still sort of in awe and inspired by her today," she said. "We were so young. It was hard to fully understand everything as it was happening," reported People.

The Lord of the Rings trilogy ultimately grossed a historic 2.9 billion dollars worldwide.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
